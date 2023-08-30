Below Deck Down Under’s Margot spills heartbreaking unseen details about Adam’s firing

Margot from Below Deck Down Under is filling fans in on behind-the-scenes details concerning Adam’s termination.

Fans of Below Deck Down Under were devastated when Adam Kodra was fired by Captain Chambers in season 2 episode 13. Yet no one was more upset than the cast of the hit reality series, who couldn’t stand to see their dear friend go.

According to Margot Sisson, the show portrayed Adam’s departure as much less dramatic than it actually was.

Adam’s termination on Below Deck Down Under was a lot more heartbreaking in real life

No one was more devastated to see Adam leave the Northern Sun than the crew members who had built a strong friendship with the Brooklyn native.

While the Bravo series portrayed his departure as a moderately uneventful occurrence, Margot has hopped on Instagram to tell fans that it was much more upsetting in real life.

“I just want to say in regards to Adam being fired, I feel like it’s being shown as if we were all like ‘Aw, bummer. Bye,'” said Margot on her Instagram story. “When really, like, I was devastated. We were all devastated.”

She goes on to explain how the crew gave Adam a big ceremony before he left. During the ceremony, Adam went around to tell everyone what he loved most about them individually.

“Everybody was crying,” Margot explained. “Harry and I were like ugly crying… it was heartbreaking. And this is nothing against Jason’s decision. I trust that man with my life, honestly. I just think it’s important you guys know it was a much harder and sadder goodbye than what was being shown. And I cried again watching it.”

Of course, it was a hard decision for Captain Chambers to make since he knew how dedicated Adam was to the job. Fans of Below Deck Down Under have been expressing their rage over the deckhand’s firing on the Captain’s Instagram page.

“Firing Adam was wrong, he genuinely was sorry and wanted to work, he made a mistake, took accountability, apologized,” they wrote. “But favoritism prevailed, sad!”

Another agreed, writing, “Firing Adam was wrong. Cowardly decision. Maybe you should lead from the front. Roll your sleeves up more and train your guys yourself. Piss poor management.”

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.