Nat Scudder gets shock Below Deck Med return as two love triangles emerge

Season 8 of Below Deck Med is starting to become more like Love Island UK than a yachting show, especially after this mid-season trailer.

We are officially at the halfway point of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 and there have already been a few steamy moments onboard.

Lara Du Preez and Luka Brunton shared a kiss that resulted in him giving her a promotion.

Then, the makeout record for the entire franchise was seemingly broken when Lara crossed the professional boundary with several charter guests.

That being said, all of those situations were apparently just the beginning of what was about to happen.

Is there a Below Deck Med Season 8 mid-season trailer?

On November 27, the mid-season trailer for Season 8 was released on YouTube and it is romance galore.

The first boatmance exposed is between Max Salvador and the new stewardess Lily Davison.

The second romance shown is Jessika Asai and Luka Brunton. Even though they’ve kissed and cuddled in the episodes prior, their relationship seems to rev up even more in the second half.

But, it seems as though their boatmance is going to turn into a love triangle after the clip revealed at the end that Nat Scudder is officially coming back to the season. It didn’t clarify if she was returning to continue working as a stewardess, or if she was simply coming to visit.

Because Luka & Nat had a brief fling before she left, Jessika now has someone to compete with for Luka’s attention.

It’s also clear that she is exploring all of her options, too. The video showed Jessika kissing Max and Lily walking in on them. Needless to say, there is so much romance and drama about to happen, so get ready and try to keep up.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.