Who replaces Adam in Below Deck Down Under? Meet Luka Brunton, new Season 2 star

Let’s get to know Luka Brunton, the new Deckhand replacing Adam Kodra in Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

After his anchor incident that cost $1,000 in damages, Deckhand Adam Kodra was let go from Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

This means they needed to find a replacement for his role on the yacht. Crew firings haven’t been an uncommon pattern for this season.

So far, there have been two replacements that have joined the crew: Bosun João Franco and Stewardess Jaimee Neale.

Whoever takes Adam’s position knows that he has some pretty big shoes to fill. And we just found out who it’s going to be.

Who is Luka Brunton from Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

In Season 2 Episode 13, Below Deck revealed Deckhand Luka Brunton as Adam’s replacement.

And even though fans of the show haven’t seen him before, Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott definitely recognizes him.

It was said in Episode 13 that he used to be romantically involved with her sister, Courtney Rose. Also, he was in a relationship with 3rd Stewardess Magda Ziomek from Season 1 of the series.

“I love Luka. When I first started yachting, my sister and I went to France to look for our first yachting jobs together. And that’s when I became friends with Luka. He’s just one of those guys [who] everyone is drawn to and everyone likes,” Aesha said in the episode.

Nonetheless, viewers will soon see how Luka fits into the group. And if he proves to be a suitable replacement for Adam.

As far as outside of the show, Luka has a public Instagram account where he constantly posts videos of himself on the water.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.