Below Deck fans want Season 8’s Chief Stewardess Francesca Rubi to return to the show

Looking back on Season 8 of Below Deck, fans are realizing that Francesca Rubi should come back to the franchise.

In the past ten seasons of Below Deck, there have been plenty of Chief Stewards who have decided to showcase their yachting talents on-screen.

You’ve got fan-favorite Fraser Olender, who is about to return in his same leadership role in Season 11, and no one can forget about the show’s OG Chief Adrienne Gang.

There was one, in particular, who ended up being a one-hit-wonder among the franchise. The Chief Stewardess for Season 8 was Francesca Rubi, who worked under the order of Captain Lee Rosbach.

She didn’t come back for the next season, leaving her role to be given to Heather Chase instead.

Now that viewers are taking a trip down memory lane, they are starting to realize how much of a gem Francesca was.

Do Below Deck fans like Season 8’s Francesca?

On December 31, several BD fans took to Reddit to share their love for Francesca, especially when they factored in one of her co-stars, Stewardess Elizabeth Frankini.

One fan wrote, “I thought she was great. She was organized and professional. I was disappointed Lee wouldn’t let her fire Elizabeth. She’d be near the top of my wish list for returning crew members.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Elizabeth was clueless and beyond frustrating. I liked Francesca overall and wouldn’t mind seeing her return.”

Francesca hasn’t publicly responded to all of the fan appreciation and the idea of her making a reality TV comeback yet. Maybe she will make a surprise appearance in Season 11? Only time will tell.

