Below Deck Med fans convinced this crew member deserves more screen time

Below Deck Mediterranean fans want the franchise’s yacht recruiter Norma to make an appearance on the show after seeing her text messages on screen.

In the Below Deck franchise, there are many things that could go wrong during a charter season, such as crew members getting fired and being replaced and provisions arriving late.

On the Below Deck spinoffs, the captains are often in contact with a woman named Norma, who works as a recruiter in the yachting industry.

Norma’s text messages are shown in some of the episodes, and her company is responsible for making sure new crew members are hired after others are told to leave their jobs on short notice.

Below Deck fans on Reddit are calling for Norma to make her debut on the show, along with the provisioning company that caused trouble for the crew on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9.

“Would anyone else just love to see footage of Norma the crew finder and the random provisioners we see texts from?” the original poster wrote.

They added that there should be a scene where Captain Sandy Yawn texts Norma in the bridge, cutting to another scene where she’s sitting in her office and working hard to send over a replacement.

Other viewers had their own imaginations about what Norma is like in real life. “In my mind Norma looks like a well preserved retired flight attendant who smokes like a dragon,” one fan commented.

Another person pictured her as Dorothy Zbornak from the TV series, The Golden Girls, while someone else believes she would be like Joey’s agent, Estelle, from the show Friends.

In another Reddit thread from 2021, a fan discovered that Norma is a real person and found her Instagram account.

She even attended Captain Sandy and her wife Leah Shafer’s wedding in May and posted a selfie with her during the celebration.

“Thanks Sandy! We all loved sharing the joy of your beautiful wedding!!” Norma added in the caption.

Although viewers are rooting for the recruiter to appear on a future Below Deck episode, she could be choosing to keep her identity a secret on screen for now. As for the provisioners, they still remain a mystery.