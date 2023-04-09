Captain Lee reveals he wasn’t invited back for Below Deck Season 11

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach has revealed that he won’t be returning to the hit series for Season 11, making this year his last appearance as the show’s captain.

Fan-favorite Captain Lee has been the anchor of the show since it first aired in 2014, and has guided dozens of hapless crewmates through their yachting lives over the span of 10 seasons.

Captain Lee confirms he was not invited back to Below Deck

However, Lee revealed in a recent interview that he wasn’t invited back for the eleventh season of Below Deck, as producers had concerns about his developing health issues.

Article continues after ad

He also maintained that he didn’t retire, and has not ruled out the possibility of making future appearances on the show.

Lee said: “I did not quit. I did not retire. I was just not invited back.

“I guess I can see their point of view. They really couldn’t get a straight answer from anyone on how my health was.”

Fans quickly flocked in to say farewell to Captain Lee, as well as voice their anger at the decision.

Article continues after ad

One fan tweeted out: “If Captain Lee’s been fired, I’m not watching”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another said: “He’s the backbone of the show. I can’t believe he’s leaving because of a small health concern.”

Captain Kerry Titheradge, who also served on Below Deck Adventure, will be coming in to replace Lee.

The last episode of Season 10 included a heartfelt sendoff to the expert yacht captain, highlighting some of the best moments in the last decade of TV.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Below Deck, check out our guide on how to watch Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean.