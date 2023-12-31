Below Deck divided over potential return of Galley Talk series

There’s a chance that Galley Talk will not be coming back, and some former viewers are totally okay with that.

There are so many spinoffs within arguably Bravo’s most popular franchise, Below Deck.

From Sailing Yacht to Mediterranean to Down Under, there is almost always a new BD series on TV.

Another show within the franchise is Galley Talk, a Below Deck recap show starring the show’s crew members where they rant and rave about each episode and the chaos that takes place. Kate Chastain and Ben Robinson were the usual hosts, but sometimes they would be switched out with other stars including Kyle Viljoen and Aesha Scott.

That being said, it’s been months since there were any new episodes released, alluding to the theory that the show has been canceled. Yet, according to some viewers, that might not be a bad idea.

Is Below Deck’s Galley Talk coming back or not?

On December 28, Below Deck viewers took to Reddit to discuss the possible return of Galley Talk, with some being 100% down and others not wanting it to come back.

One fan wrote, “I hope so, I would really like an update on Bobby’s dog, Ruby. She is truly a star.”

Another fan countered and wrote, “Most ridiculous show. Hope it never comes back.”

Bravo hasn’t officially renewed or canceled the series yet, so fans will have to hold their breaths a little while longer to see. If it does return, it would make the most sense for it to come back for Season 11 of Below Deck. Both Kate and Ben have left the franchise, so the network will have to find new stars to take it over.

