Below Deck fans rally behind Chef Anthony amid “frustrating” Season 11 drama

Below Deck fans supported Chef Anthony Iracane after noticing he wasn’t getting help in the galley on Season 11.

Chef Anthony Iracane is working hard in the galley on Below Deck Season 11 to make five-star meals for the charter guests.

However, since Cat Baugh and Jared Woodin left the St. David, the crew was short handed. They only got a replacement for the deck crew so far, and are still waiting on a new stew.

On Reddit, Below Deck fans claimed that the crew members aren’t being helpful enough to Anthony in the galley and defended him.

“After re-watching the season thus far I’m getting frustrated that nobody seems to be helping Anthony out with the dishes and stuff. It’s like they are just sitting back and watching him bury himself,” the original poster wrote.

“I commented the other day that Anthony stayed up till d*mn near 4 am to clean up his galley. In all other seasons, crew was always in the galley helping out even with dinner prep and at minimum cleaning dishes,” another fan agreed.

“With the most recent charter, they were down two people and could barely stay on top of what they had. That, combined with Cheffy’s subpar organizational skills, made for a bit of a dumpster fire,” a third fan added.

Other Below Deck fans assumed that the crew members weren’t lending a hand to Anthony because there weren’t enough stews on board, and he might get more assistance after a replacement is hired.

This issue hasn’t affected Anthony’s food so far, but fans think Chief Stew Fraser Olender should assign someone to help him out when the new stew joins.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.