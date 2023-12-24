Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers confirms Season 3 return

Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers just admitted that he’s not involved in getting Below Deck Down Under Season 3 underway.

It’s only been a few months since the second season of Below Deck Down Under wrapped but viewers are hungry for more entertaining moments between the dynamic cast and the hectic charter guests.

Thankfully, Bravo heard them out and granted them a Season 3 of the Australian series.

The only crew member who has confirmed his return is none other than fan-favorite Captain Jason Chambers.

That being said, he just revealed that, when it comes to the upcoming season, he’s left out of the mix.

Is Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason in Season 3?

On December 21, Captain Jason spoke with In Touch Weekly and exposed his part (or lack thereof) in getting Season 3 up and running.

He said, “They leave me very much out of it. That’s the way they operate. I like that when the location’s picked, I’ll turn up to a boat, I’ll meet the crew and then I’ll get on with it.”

However, the reality TV star made it clear that even though he is kept out of the show’s loop, he is still going to bring his personal leadership to the forefront no matter what.

“I actually obviously will implement my own style going forward for season three. Whether that’s in tune with NBC or Bravo, I’m not sure, but I definitely will be putting my two cents in as a captain going into season ​3,” he told the outlet.

A tentative release date for Season 3 has not been announced as of yet, which is understandable since Jason also shared in the interview that filming has not commenced.

