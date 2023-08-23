Below Deck Down Under fans want Culver fired next

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under will face yet another firing on the yacht. Fans have been speculating who is next to go, and they hope it’s Culver who gets the boot.

It has been announced that a third yacht mate will be getting the boot on Below Deck Down Under following the termination of Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones. Fans have been speculating over which castmate they suspect of getting fired and the possibilities are endless.

Article continues after ad

While many believe Adam will be let go after accidentally anchoring the ship while it was still moving, fans are convinced that Culver should be let go instead.

Article continues after ad

Fans of Below Deck Down Under want Culver to get the boot in season 2 by Captain Chambers

On Below Deck Down Under, the teaser trailer for season 2 episode 12 showcases Adam Kodra in big trouble. After he dropped the anchor while the boat was in motion, he almost damaged the boat in the process. Yet according to Captain Chambers, they got off lucky because things could have turned out a lot worse.

Article continues after ad

“Adam could have ruined our whole season,” Captain Chambers said in the preview clip for episode 12. “I’m furious.”

Because of Adam’s mistake, fans are convinced he will be the next shipmate to go. But dedicated viewers of the hit Bravo series are petitioning for Culver to be fired instead since he takes the job less seriously than Adam.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“That would be sad if Adam got fired!” one fan wrote in the comment section of the trailer on YouTube. “At least he cares a lot more than Culver and shows a lot more initiative!”

Article continues after ad

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Listen, I get it. Adam’s had a rough 48 hours. But Culver is useless as a penny.”

“Culver just crashed the tender into the rails causing a decent amount of damage. I mean come on,” a different commenter chimed in. “And, Culver has experience, unlike Adam. This alone should tell Cap that Culver can’t or doesn’t want to learn. That 1-day bosun appointment was an epic fail.”

Article continues after ad

Keep watching Below Deck Down Under to see who is next to get fired.