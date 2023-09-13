João says Culver’s “in wrong job” after Below Deck Down Under performance

Say what you want about Culver, but when it comes to entertaining in Below Deck Down Under, João knows he gets the job done.

Deckhand Culver Bradbury is not getting the applause that he usually gets. In the premiere season of Below Deck Down Under, he quickly earned his title of Chief Entertainment Officer.

But all of that went out of the window in Season 2. From being lazy on the job to refusing to pay the bill during a crew night out, he’s kind of been a buzz kill.

Article continues after ad

Charter guests on the show love to put on themed events to make their trips more interesting. And maybe because he’s not a stranger to the disco ball helmet of improvement, Culver decided to pull out all of the stops.

Article continues after ad

Why did João compliment Culver in Below Deck Down Under?

In Episode 16 of Season 2, the charter guests requested a Magic Mike-esque party. And Culver gave it to them. Well, it wasn’t exactly Culver.

When he puts on his iconic blonde mullet wig, he is then known as Curtis Stone.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He’s s**t at his job, but he’s a great entertainer, João admitted in the episode. He also joked that because of his performance, Culver might be in the wrong profession.

A compliment from João was surprising because not long before this, he was quick to call him out for not doing his job and slacking off.

Article continues after ad

Hate on Culver all you want, but being able to entertain for the guests is a necessity and he nails that assignment each and every time. And João is starting to realize that.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under, make sure to check our page here.