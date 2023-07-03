Below Deck Down Under: Where is Culver Bradbury now?

Below Deck Down Under’s first season gave rise to some new fan favorites, including laid-back Culver Bradbury. But what has been up to since filming finished?

Exploring the world of yachting off the coast of Australia, Below Deck Down Under had its fair share of tensions and drama within its first season.

However, one crewmate who choose to stick in his own lane and often snuck under the raider was deckhand Culver Bradbury.

Now that season 2 of Down Under has been confirmed and Bradbury is not set to return, fans are wondering where the deckhand is these days.

Peacock Bradbury seemed more reserved than his coworkers, but ultimately still won fans over

Bradbury was a calming presence while on the show and proved himself to be a hard worker. He was known for staying optimistic and bringing positivity to crewmates and charter guests alike.

Fans also loved that Bradbury was a family man who often face-timed with loved ones during his free time and spoke highly of his mom to fellow crewmates.

Bradbury ultimately ended the season on a high note; revealing a more extroverted side to his personality by dressing up as a shirtless pirate for guests. This had everyone onboard in hysterics while he showed off his dance moves.

Instagram: culver_bradbury Bradbury brought out his alter ego “Keith” to entertain guests as a shirtless pirate

While on Below Deck, Bradbury and fellow deckhand Brittini Burton shared some hints of a possible romance. Burton went so far as to tell Bradbury, “That I would, like, really entertain the idea between you and I.”

But Bradbury told her he wasn’t looking for romance. When it later came out that he had kissed a charter guest prior to Burton’s admission, the latter was hurt.

And it seems the two have not rekindled since filming, with Bradbury returning to work in the US. Bradbury is now continuing to work on boats in his home country, keeping fans updated on his life through Instagram.

For all the latest Reality TV and entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here,