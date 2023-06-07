Below Deck Down Under Season 2: Premiere date, trailer, more

Here is everything you need to know about Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, starting with its action-packed trailer.

One of Below Deck’s newer spin-offs within the franchise is none other than Below Deck Down Under, the first Below Deck show based in Australia.

After the entertaining premiere season ended in 2022, fans have been scouring to find out any information on the next season.

Well, the wait is over. Here are all of the details, so far, on the second season of Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2: Is there a trailer?

On June 7, the official trailer for Season 2 was released on Bravo’s Instagram page. And it already seems as though it is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

Judging by the trailer, fans can expect a “love pentagon”, food mishaps, and even a crew member being terminated.

It seems as though some of the original cast is also back for more. The trailer showed Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott among the few returning.

Fans were quick to share their excited reactions to the trailer in the comments section of the video.

One fan wrote, “Omg YES down under is the best can’t wait to see Capt Jason and Aesha again!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “We are beyond excited for this!!! Looks so good!!!”

Below Deck Down Under Season 2: When is the release date?

The official premiere date for Season 2 is July 17. As of now, the official schedule for the season has not been released by Bravo yet.

Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is now releasing two episodes each week. It hasn’t been announced if Down Under will take on this same format.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.