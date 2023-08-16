Below Deck Down Under new girl Jaimee has started a love triangle already

Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee has already put herself in a tense love triangle in Season 2. And fans are furious about it.

The Below Deck franchise has had its fair share of love triangles. Must we mention the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 one that Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher got herself into?

Nonetheless, these crews are still fond of pursuing multiple people romantically at the same time. And Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is no exception.

The new Stewardess Jaimee Neales has just become the subject of a love triangle, which is already off to a rocky start.

Who is Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee in a love triangle with?

Since the beginning of Season 2, Deckhand Culver Bradbury seemed to be smitten with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. The two have great chemistry with each other, both on the show and on WWHL.

Their dynamic suddenly changed when Stewardess Laura Bileskane’s replacement, Jaimee Neales arrived.

Despite a warning from Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott that Culver is off limits, Jaimee pursued him anyway. Surprisingly, he took her up on that.

The two shared a romantic moment at the end of Episode 9. Tzarina is bound to react in the next episode, whether that means leaving Culver alone or trying to win him back.

Either way, fans are definitely not happy with Culver’s decision to explore a relationship with Jaimee without giving Tzarina a fair warning. And many are pointing out the fact that the new girl is not a girl’s girl.

Viewers will soon see how this love triangle plays out. Hopefully, it will not result in the fallout we saw from Sailing Yacht Season 4. Fingers crossed.

