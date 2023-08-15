Who is Below Deck Down Under’s Jamiee Neale? Meet Laura Bileskane’s replacement

Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee Neale is the new replacement for Laura Bileskane. And she already isn’t getting a good response from viewers.

After only a few episodes in, Stewardess Laura Bileskane’s reality TV debut was cut short. And rightfully so.

She was fired from Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under after unwanted sexual advances towards Deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz. Laura was let go in the same episode of Bosun Luke Jones, who was also fired for inappropriate behavior.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Bosun João Franco replaced him. And newcomer to TV, Stewardess Jaimee Neale, is taking Laura’s place. Here is everything you need to know about her & what fans think of her already.

Who is Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee Neale?

Jaimee was introduced during Season 2, Episode 8. And she’s already made quite the impression on both the crew and the viewers.

By the end of Episode 9, she was getting romantically involved with Deckhand Culver Bradbury, who was previously with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

Even though Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott told Jaimee that Culver & Tzarina were together, that didn’t stop her from making her move on him.

Fans have already taken to social media to share their opinions of her. Most called her out for kissing Culver and predicting that she would cause intense drama throughout this season.

Viewers will soon see if Jaimee is the right person to replace Laura. Or if she will become the next person fired.

Outside the show, she has a public Instagram account with pictures of herself traveling the world. She hasn’t posted anything about Season 2 as of yet.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.