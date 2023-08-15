Below Deck Down Under fans defend João after he called out Culver for being lazy

Below Deck Down Under’s João Franco has fans surprisingly rallying behind him after he threw some shade at Culver Bradbury.

Episodes 8 and 9 of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 were absolutely wild. For starters, Bosun Luke Jones’ replacement showed up.

After the latter was fired for sexual misconduct, Below Deck Mediterranean’s Bosun João Franco has come to take his place. But, he didn’t exactly give the rest of the crew a good impression.

He and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott already have a rocky relationship from their past, which has caused her to block him on social media. And now, he is ruffling the feathers of the deckhands.

Specifically, he is not a fan of Deckhand Culver Bradbury. While Joao was working, Culver spent most of his time interacting with the guests instead.

This interaction caused João to label him as lazy. And viewers seem to agree with him.

Why are Below Deck Down Under Season 2 fans defending João?

After the two episodes were released, fans have since taken to social media to defend João’s statement.

Most definitely agree that Culver was out of line for prioritizing the guests over his actual work duties. And, that there is a time and a place for entertainment.

It’s very surprising that viewers are standing up for João, given the fact that most viewers who watched him in Below Deck Med are not a fan of him at all.

Nonetheless, Culver hasn’t publicly responded to the fan backlash as of yet.

Viewers will soon see if he continues to spend more time with the guests over his duties. And if João will do anything about it. Maybe Culver is the next person to get fired from Season 2?

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.