Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott loves being a TV star more than a stewardess

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under just got real on what she loves more: being a reality TV star or a stewardess.

Fans know Aesha Scott as both a fantastic Chief Stewardess and an incredible reality TV show cast member.

From Below Deck Mediterranean and Down Under to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia, she has always been a star.

Since she has been working on a yacht in most cases, Aesha recently revealed whether she considered herself more of a crew member or a reality TV star.

Article continues after ad

Does Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott love being a reality TV star?

On July 15, the TV show The Project New Zealand shared a snippet of their interview with Aesha on Instagram.

One of the questions the hosts asked her was whether she felt like she was more of a reality TV star or a stewardess.

The Down Under star was quick to admit which side she portrays more than the other. And her answer was pretty unexpected.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said, “You know, I will always be a stewardess at heart. But if I’m being honest, these days I am a bit more of a reality TV star. Which, I love. My dreams are coming true.”

Article continues after ad

The hosts also inquired about what it’s like meeting fans in real life and what they usually asked her.

Aesha said, “Every single person asks me, ‘Is the show real?’ And I just, I really want to take this opportunity to tell people it is real. It’s absolutely real. It’s the most real reality show.”

Below Deck is not a scripted show. It features actual crew members working on a yacht. It just happens to be filmed for our viewing pleasure. Assumingly, this is the same format for all of the shows within the franchise.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.