The Bachelorette Season 21 cast: Meet the leading men

Here are some details on each of the contestants looking to win Jenn Tran’s heart in The Bachelorette Season 21.

We know who our Season 21 Bachelorette is, but the jury is still out on who Jenn Tran will end up choosing to be with at the end of the season.

While we’ve had the chance to get to know her in Season 28 of The Bachelor, all of the men who have their sights set on her this season are brand-new to reality TV.

There are a whopping twenty-five men looking for love, specifically love with Jenn. Here is what we know about them so far.

Aaron (29, Aerospace Engineer)

Seeing double? While this is Aaron’s debut in Bachelor Nation, his twin brother Noah Erb starred in both Bachelorette Season 16 and Season 7 of Bachelor In Paradise. Noah found his fiancé in Paradise, so maybe Aaron will be just as successful.

Brendan (30, Real Estate Broker)

He’s coming from a long-term relationship that went awry. Specifically, his ex-girlfriend left him for his (now former) best friend. If he hasn’t gotten over that betrayal, Brendan may still be holding up a trust barrier because he’s afraid of getting hurt again.

Austin (28, Sales Executive)

He’s already made it clear that he hopes to not only get married, but also wants to have children. Hopefully, Jen is on the same page as he is, or else they might not be meant to be.

Brett (28, Health & Safety Manager)

He comes from a mother and father who have been happily married for thirty years. Needless to say, Brett is looking for the perfect woman to start a relationship that will last a lifetime. Maybe Jenn is the one?

Brian (33, Aesthetics Consultant)

Speaking of parents, Brian’s parents worked for the New York police and fire departments. Can somebody say a protective husband?

Sam N. (25, Entrepreneur)

Sam is quite the trickster and prides himself on his pranking skills. Fingers crossed, Jenn’s okay with his sense of humor.

Matt (27, Insurance Executive)

The only redhead from his family, Matt is used to sticking out, and on a show where he’s competing for attention with 24 other men, that might come in handy.

Dakota (27, Sommelier)

If Jenn is a fan of all things wine, then happy-go-lucky Dakota may be the perfect Bachelor for her, but only time will tell.

Grant (30, Day Trader)

Grant is a proud mama’s boy. Does that mean that his mother’s approval of Jenn would be the dealbreaker for their relationship?

Devin (28, Freight Company Owner)

Devin’s admitted that he can be loud and very talkative at times, and hopefully, that doesn’t make Jenn too uncomfortable.

Hakeem (29, Medical Device Salesman)

He’s blown thousands of dollars on a dating coach and still hasn’t found the right woman, so Hakeem has decided that reality TV might be his best chance.

Dylan (24, Medical Student)

He is the youngest bachelor of the season, but Jenn is only two years older than Dylan, so they could still be compatible.

Jahaan (28, Startup Founder)

After making a name for himself as a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, Jahaan is sure to be intimating for the rest of the guys.

Marcus (31, Army Ranger Veteran)

Another highly intimating man on this is Marcus, who not only graduated from Harvard, but he served in the military and plans to become an astronaut.

Jeremy (29, Real Estate Investor)

He wants to be bold and live outside of the country in the future, which Jenn may or may not be down for.

Jonathon J. (27, Creative Director)

Speaking of traveling, Jonathon wants to live in Hawaii for an entire year. Maybe these guys should have waited for an international spin-off of this show.

John M. (25, Medical Student)

A basketball player by day, and a hard-working medical student by night, John has made it clear that he knows what he wants in life and apparently, that also includes Jenn.

Kevin (35, Financial Analyst)

From skiing to cliff diving, Kevin likes to live life on the edge. Does Jenn want to follow the same thrilling lifestyle?

Sam M. (27, Contractor)

After being the officiant for his sister’s wedding, it’s time for the bachelor to find love for himself. Enter in: The Bachelorette!

Marvin (28, Luxury Event Planner)

He speaks fluent French, which is one of the most romantic languages in the world. Is this enough to make him stand out from the rest?

Ricky (28, Pharmaceutical Representative)

Another bilingual contestant is Ricky, who speaks fluent Spanish. These guys might not win Jenn’s heart, but there’s a good chance they’ll make the audience swoon.

Tomas A. (27, Physiotherapist)

Coming all the way from another country, this Canadian has decided to give dating in the US a try, and what better way than on a dating show?

Moze (25, Algebra Teacher)

He did mention that he was willing to rap to a woman, so if he does attempt to show off his skills to Jenn during the season, make sure to hit the record button (or check Twitter to see if viewers loved it or hated it).

Spencer (30, Pet Portrait Entrepreneur)

With a career this unique, Spencer’s occupation is sure to become quite the conversation starter inside the mansion.

Thomas N. (31, Retirement Adviser)

Last but certainly not least is Thomas. Judging by his obsession with Food Network, he is quite the foodie. And if that means he can cook, that is definitely a perk.

There are so many eligible bachelors this season, but Jenn can only choose one. Who will she pick? Make your best guess now!