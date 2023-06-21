The Bachelorette Season 20: Bachelorette, contestants & more

Here are all of the details on Season 20 of ABC’s The Bachelorette, including when the season is set to premiere and more.

The Bachelorette is officially back with a Season 20. And, based on the previous seasons, fans can definitely expect a lot of romance and tons of drama.

Here are all of the details of the upcoming season, from the bachelorette herself to the list of eligible bachelors.

The Bachelorette Season 20- Who is the bachelorette?

The Bachelorette for this season is none other than Charity Lawson. The reality TV star is known for being the fan-favorite on Season 27 of The Bachelor.

She didn’t end up finding true love in that season, so she is trying her luck again in Season 20.

Is there a release date for The Bachelorette Season 20?

The season is officially set to premiere on ABC on June 26 and will release an episode each week. The entire season will be also available to stream on Hulu.

The Bachelorette Season 20: Meet the contestants

Charity definitely has her work cut out for her when it comes to choosing her true love. Thankfully, she has over a dozen hopeful singles to choose from – 19, to be exact. Here are the contestants for Season 20 of The Bachelorette:

Aaron B. (Software Salesman)

Joe (Tech Operations Director)

Brayden (Travel Nurse)

Caleb (Professional Wrestler)

John (Data Scientist)

Michael (Yacht Captain)

Khalid (Tech Recruiter)

Sean (Software Sales Rep)

Aaron S. (Firefighter)

Xavier (Biomedical Scientist)

Spencer (Medical Sales Director)

Joey (Tennis Pro)

Chris (World Record Jumper)

Tanner (Mortage Lender)

Nick (HR Executive)

Josh (Harvard Grad Student)

Taylor (Loan Officer)

Warwick (Construction Manager)

Peter (Airline Pilot)

Dotun (Integrative Medicine Specialist)

James (Attorney)

Kaleb K. (Construction Salesman)

Caleb A. (Resident Physician)

Adrian (Realtor)

John Henry (Underwater Welder)

