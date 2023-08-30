The Golden Bachelor cast: Meet the 22 contestants for Season 1

ABC has announced the 22 women who will appear on the first season of The Golden Bachelor and try to win the heart of Gerry Turner.

The Bachelor franchise is expanding with its upcoming series focused on singles over the age of 60 years old.

72-year-old Gerry Turner is looking for love after the death of his wife and high school sweetheart – Toni – and his daughters signed him up for the show.

ABC has now revealed the identities of the 22 women who will try to Gerry over, in addition to a little more about them.

Every contestant in The Golden Bachelor Season 1

Here are the short biographies of The Golden Bachelor’s 22 women:

Anna, 61

Anna is a retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey, who loves diving with sharks and going to farmer’s markets.

April, 65

April is a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida, who hopes to write a best-selling book and loves finding pennies.

Christina, 73

Christina is a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California. Her first concert was seeing The Beatles in 1964 and prefers driving a stick shift over an automatic.

Edith, 60

Edith is a retired realtor from Downey, California, who despises cold weather and creates hand-painted birthday cards.

Ellen, 71

Ellen is a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida, who dreams of traveling to Africa and looks up to Michelle Obama.

Faith, 60

Faith is a high school teacher from Benton City, Washington, who lives riding horses and “hates technology that doesn’t consistently work.”

Jeanie, 65

Jeanie is a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee, who dreams of going to the Super Bowl and loves the color neon.

Joan, 60

Joan is a private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, who loves dancing and going to historical museums.

Kathy, 70

Kathy is a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas, who is obsessed with Christmas and hopes to travel to all seven continents.

Leslie, 64

Leslie is a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is also a former aerobics champion who loves going to Lady Gaga and Post Malone concerts.

Maria, 60

Maria is a health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey, who wants to try out paintballing and loves Valentine’s Day.

Marina, 60

Marina is an educator from Los Angeles who has three Master’s Degrees and loves reading biographies and medical nonfiction.

Nancy, 60

Nancy is a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia, and also a huge fan of dancing and Bruce Springsteen.

Natascha, 60

Natascha is a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City who loves relaxing in Central Park and hopes bell bottoms make a comeback.

Pamela, 75

Pamela is a retired salon owner from Aurora, Illinois, who loves backyard BBQs and watching Judge Judy.

Patty, 70

Patty is a retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina, and also an “avid sailor” and mother of former Bachelor Matt James.

Peggy, 69

Peggy is a dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut, who has a Bichon Frisé named Libby and wishes to become Jennifer Lopez for a day.

Renee, 67

Renee is a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Chicago. She hopes to meet Harry Styles one day and loves taking her grandkids to the zoo.

Sandra, 75

Sandra is a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia, who has 32 favorite NFL teams and loves anything by Luther Vandross.

Susan, 66

Susan is a wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania, who hopes to have lunch with Kris Jenner and loves wearing her pink go-go boots.

Sylvia, 64

Sylvia is a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles who loves dressing up in costumes and lifting small weights.

Theresa, 69

Finally, Theresa is a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, who loves 70s rock and knows everything about the stock market.

That’s the entire list of contestants for Golden Bachelor Season 1. Check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with the show.