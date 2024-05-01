Catfish Season 9: Trailer, Release date & more

MTV’s reality show Catfish is back for a ninth season, where a group of new people will get help to figure out if they’re being catfished.

If you think that you have heard every catfish story, then you’re wrong. There are still people pretending to be someone else on the internet to be in a questionable romantic relationship.

This is where Catfish: The TV Show comes in. Since 2012 it has been an addictive reality TV show where people come forward and ask the hosts to help them find out if the person they’ve been seeing online is who they say they are, or really a Catfish.

The series is coming back for its ninth season and we have all of the details on what you should expect from it.

Catfish Season 9: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for the season was released via YouTube on April 9 and it wasted no time in teasing that Season 9 is “the season you’ve been baiting for”.

Not only did it share that there are going to be some interesting first meets among the couples, but that the former co-host of the show Max Joseph is set to make a cameo.

Who are the hosts of Catfish Season 9?

Catfish’s OG leading man Nev Schulman is back alongside reoccurring co-host Kamie Crawford. She became a full-time co-star alongside Nev starting back in Season 8 (which spanned almost 100 episodes), starting the journey of the show’s new dynamic duo.

Season 9 is set to premiere on MTV on April 30 with one episode. Every following Tuesday there will be a brand-new episode, each featuring a different couple.

The ninth season, as well as the first eight seasons, are available to stream on Hulu, which has plans starting at $7.99 per month.

If you want to watch it live, Hulu also has a live subscription plan that allows you to watch the episodes play out in real time.

The cost for the live subscription starts at $76.99 and goes up to $89.99 for the premium option, which allows you to watch the series without any ads.

If you do not have access to it in your region, you may consider accessing this content via a VPN. If you wish to do so, you can follow our guide to accessing region locked content.