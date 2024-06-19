Who is The Bachelorette’s Aaron Erb? Meet the Season 21 star you already recognize

Before Season 21 even premieres, Aaron Erb quickly became one of the most notable faces in the competition for one main reason.

With 25 eligible bachelors all looking to win over the heart of Jenn Tran, there are going to be a few that get lost in the shuffle.

However, a few are already standing out among the rest, and one of those men is Aaron Erb. At 29 years old at the time of filming, he is a few years older than Jenn (who is 26) and is the only contestant representing Oklahoma.

He’s an Aerospace Engineer who mostly posts videos of himself working out on social media. And, if you’re looking at Aaron and have this strong feeling that you’ve seen him on the show, you are not going crazy.

His twin brother Noah Erb has made quite the name for himself in Bachelor Nation after debuting in The Bachelorette Season 16 and later in Bachelor In Paradise Season 7.

It was in paradise that he met his now fiance, Abigail Heringer, proving that some of these on-screen couples can go the distance. With this in mind, Aaron has high hopes for his potential connection with Jenn.

“It did work for Noah, he’s engaged. So, I’m hoping it’ll work for me,” he said in his pre-show interview.

But fans were already predicting his fate on the season and made sure to share their theories now in the intro comments.

One fan wrote, “I’m calling it now-He gets runner up and is our next bachelor. We’ll see if I’m right.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Oh, he’s getting the bachelor edit FOR SURE.”

Time will soon tell how far he makes it into the competition and if he is in fact the next leading man of The Bachelor.