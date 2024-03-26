Bachelor fans believe contestant backed out after Bachelorette Season 21 announcement

The Bachelorette Season 21 lead was announced on The Bachelor Season 28’s “After the Final Rose” special, and fans were confused about the contestant who was chosen.

Joey Graziadei got engaged to Kelsey Anderson on The Bachelor Season 28 finale, and viewers were waiting for the new Bachelorette to be revealed on the “After the Final Rose” special.

Host Jesse Palmer welcomed runner-up Daisy Kent to the stage and made it seem like she would be the next Bachelorette. However, Daisy hinted that she wasn’t ready to find love, confusing the audience.

Jenn Tran was officially announced as the Bachelorette soon after, and fans believe Daisy may have turned down the offer.

“I think Daisy backed out last minute. Did you see this,” one fan wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of a Good Morning America article about Daisy being picked. The title has since been corrected to say Jenn’s name.

“Yes it was clear that it was supposed to be Daisy. They gave her the new upgraded look, she got the media training..definitely backed out last minute,” another fan replied.

Even though fans are excited that Jenn will be the first Asian-American Bachelorette in the franchise, many of them were rooting for Maria Georgas to be the lead.

“I’m happy for jenn and i’ll be watching her season but let me mourn the possibility of maria being bachelorette,” a viewer posted on X.

“Not me I’m gonna be petty and pout for a few days. I don’t have anything against Jen just not interested,” a different fan agreed.

“We need her on our screens one way or another,” a third fan added, referring to Maria.

Since Maria and Daisy won’t be starring as the lead on The Bachelorette Season 21, they could be gracing viewers’ screens again if Bachelor In Paradise returns for Season 10.