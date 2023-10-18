Ariana Madix wants her own Vanderpump Rules spinoff show

Ariana Madix is a fan-favorite on Vanderpump Rules, but after 10 seasons & the infamous Scandoval, she is ready for something new.

If there’s one reality TV star who has been put through the wringer in recent months it is Ariana Madix. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules went south when she found out that her long-time partner Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her best friend Raquel Leviss.

Not only did that cause their break up, but the entire situation caused her to be thrust into the spotlight and have to deal with it with the world watching.

Article continues after ad

Even though Ariana is returning for Season 11 of the series, she has much bigger plans for her career.

Article continues after ad

Bravo

Does Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana want a spinoff show?

On October 18, Ariana spoke with US Weekly and was asked if she would be willing to have a spinoff from VPR.

She said, “Sure. Why not? [I’d bring] all the girls. And James Kennedy.” But that just scratches the surface of her plans.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Owning my own home and being on Broadway. I dreamed about that when I was a little kid and still do,” Ariana revealed regarding her goals. “I’d [also] love to host my own dating show— specifically a queer dating show. There needs to be more of that. I’d love to be a judge on Top Chef because I really like to eat.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of all of this, she is currently competing for the coveted mirror ball on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Hopefully, even though she’s booked and busy, Bravo was listening to this conversation, and we can expect Ariana to be on our screens more and more.

To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.