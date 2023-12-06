Who won Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars?

Five couples competed for the title of DWTS Season 32. Here are all the details about the finale.

Going into the finale of Dancing With the Stars Season 32, there were five couples left to dance their way to the Len Goodman Mirrorball.

After the couples danced both a redemption and freestyle dance, only one could be named the ultimate winner.

Here are all the details about who won Season 32 of DWTS after a three-hour finale.

DWTS Season 32 winner received 120 total points

The DWTS Season 32 winner was Disney actress, Xochitl Gomez, and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, who has previously won the Mirrorball two times.

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy were named the winners after votes from the judges, audience, and fans at home were counted. Their semi-final scores were also included.

In total, they received 120 points after dancing the foxtrot to the song Unconditionally by Katy Perry as well as a freestyle full of Latin and hip-hop moves to the song Que Calor by District 78.

Instagram: dancingwiththestars DWTS Season 32 winners — Xochitl Gomez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Competing with Gomez and Chmerkovskiy in the season finale was singer Jason Mraz, Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson, and actress Alyson Hannigan.

Though the night was all about the five finalists of Season 32, previous winners like Charli D’Amelio, Hannah Brown, Rashad Jennings, and Helio Castroneves also took to the ballroom to dance various numbers.

While Season 32 has concluded, the next season is already being anticipated as the same judges and co-hosts are due to return for Season 33. However, competing celebrities have yet to be named.