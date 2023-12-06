Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix gets “dream come true” role on Broadway

Ariana Madix is living out another one of her dreams after her post-Scandoval fame. The Vanderpump Rules star will take on the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical “Chicago.”

Ariana Madix has had quite the year after she skyrocketed to fame following the cheating scandal between her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and former friend, Raquel Leviss. Now, the sandwich shop owner is headed to Broadway playing the lead role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago.”

The Bravo fan-favorite begins her Broadway debut starting on January 29 for eight weeks only, concluding her time in the show on March 24, as reported by People.

Ariana had a successful stint on Dancing With the Stars season 32 and just released her new cocktail book, “Single AF Cocktails,” so taking on this iconic role is just another bucket list item.

Ariana Madix reacts to new role in “Chicago”

On Live with Kelly and Mark, Ariana announced that she would be starring as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.” “It’s just the biggest dream come true, I cannot believe this is real life. I’m going to cry,” she said.

Ariana has a degree in Musical Theatre, and moved to New York City after attending Flagler College. However, she ended up in the hospitality industry working for Lisa Vanderpump at her various restaurants in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, Broadway.com also praised Ariana’s Broadway debut by posting a video of a call board with Ariana’s name on it, and the new role she will be playing. A new headshot of the Vanderpump Rules cast member flashed immediately after.

“Roxie Rules! Ariana Madix of VANDERPUMP RULES and recent DANCING WITH THE STARS finalist will make her Broadway debut January 29 in CHICAGO for 8 weeks only!” the post read.

“IS THIS REAL LIFE,” Ariana commented on the video, reacting to the news.

Ariana has come into her own following her split with Tom Sandoval, from opening her new sandwich shop “Something About Her” to landing multiple brand deals. Her new venture on Broadway will add even more excitement to her career.

