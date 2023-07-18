Who is Love Island USA’s host for Season 5? Meet Sarah Hyland

Love Island USA Season 5 will be hosted by Sarah Hyland after the dating show’s previous host, Arielle Vandenberg, was let go due to rebranding the show as a Peacock exclusive.

Season 5 of Love Island USA is soon approaching, as its premiere on Peacock is July 18.

The host of Season 4, Sarah Hyland, will again be hosting, as the previous host Arielle Vandenberg was let go due to the show no longer being part of CBS.

While she has big shoes to fill, as Vandenberg was a well-liked personality, having hosted for three seasons, will Hyland, who has worked on numerous television and film projects, again prove herself worthy of her new gig?

Who is Sarah Hyland? Love Island USA host

Instagram: sarahhyland Love Island USA Season 5 host, Sarah Hyland.

Actress Sarah Hyland, 32, began her career on Broadway, having starred in the musical, Grey Gardens. She then moved on to film, working in both Annie and Private Parts in the late nineties.

Before her 2009 launch into television, Hyland worked on quite a few films like Spanglish with Adam Sandler and Blind Date alongside Stanley Tucci.

However, her 11-Season stint as Haley Dunphy on ABC’s hit sitcom, Modern Family, would be enough for Hyland to secure a name for herself in the industry, as she garnered multiple awards for her role including four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast (or Ensemble) in a Comedy Series.

Hyland’s newest claim to fame is her hosting position on Love Island USA. She began her duties in Season 4, having accepted the position by telling fans, “I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of loveislandusa.” Hyland was so well received that she was called back for Season 5.

Why was Arielle Vandenberg let go?

Instagram: arielle Love Island USA host of Seasons 1-3, Arielle Vandenberg.

Arielle Vandenberg was the host of Love Island USA for the first three seasons. The show first aired on CBS. However, it was rebranded to only release on Peacock with a whole new host and narrator. The change took effect in Season 4 where Hyland was first featured as the show’s new host.

Vandenberg quickly took to her Instagram after having been let go to give her fans a lengthy, yet heartfelt goodbye, saying, “I will never forget the day I got the call that CBS booked me as the host of Love Island US! I worked so hard to finally get there and it was an actual dream come true to be part of such an amazing and fun show!”

Vandenberg continued, “Unfortunately CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season… Though I am truly sad that I will no longer be a part of the show, I’m so happy for my friend sarahhyland you’re gonna kill it! :)”

Since leaving Love Island USA, Vandenberg has married her partner Matt Cutshall and is currently handling her beauty brand, Rel Beauty.