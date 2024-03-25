Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval accused of not paying bartender on show

Tom Sandoval hired a bartender for one of his parties on Vanderpump Rules, and she claimed she wasn’t paid for the job.

Tom Sandoval threw a pool party for his friends on Vanderpump Rules at his shared home with Ariana Madix, and Ariana jokingly called it “The Sexy Singles Party.”

For the party, Tom hired a bartender named Jess to help make drinks for his guests. In a TikTok video, Jess set the record straight about her experience on the show.

“Hey, I have some really exciting news. I recently made my national television debut as a bartender in the background of an episode of Vanderpump Rules,” she explained.

Jess then said that she got a text from her mom that read, “Jess watching vanderpump and you are on it. You are shaking a drink… You are a star!”

Even though Jess admitted that she was excited to be on the episode, she spotted an error while watching it.

“I’m credited as ‘Tom’s Friend,’ which is really funny because Tom hired me to work at this party. I was there to bartend. I was doing a job. But what’s really funny is, I never got paid. I was never paid for my hours of labor at this party.”

She continued, “Before this, I actually subbed as an assistant for him, and I never got paid for that either. And my friend also subbed as an assistant for Tom and also never got paid, so pretty funny when you think about it!”

Even though viewers might not be shocked about Tom’s shady business practices since his restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s is rumored to be closing, they still don’t agree with the way he treats his employees.

Vanderpump Rules fans have watched him take advantage of his assistant Ann by making her clean up after him, and Jess’ video is more proof that he doesn’t respect the people who work for him.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.