EntertainmentReality TV

Vanderpump Villa’s Gabriella says “buckle your seatbelts” for Season 1 drama

Molly Byrne
vanderpump villa's gabriella sanonInstagram: gabriella.sanon

Vanderpump Villa’s Gabriella Sanon told Dexerto in an exclusive interview that the remainder of Season 1 is full of drama that will make you glued to the television. Here are all the details.

Vanderpump Villa might be halfway through Season 1, but event coordinator Gabriella Sanon told Dexerto in an exclusive interview to “buckle your seatbelts” because the remainder of the season gets even more toxic and tense.

“It’s not missing… you guys are in for a lot, buckle your seatbelts,” Gabriella admitted.

She then dished about the upcoming drama, “What you’ve already seen is only going to be enhanced, just in a different way. There is a whole lot of drama coming up, it is exhausting,” Gabriella admitted.

Though Gabriella was focused on “creating a beautiful guest experience” while working at Chateau Rosabelle, she also found herself in a love triangle with coworkers Andre Mitchell and Grace Cottrell.

Lisa vanderpumpInstagram: vanderpumpvilla
Vanderpump Villa

Despite Grace saying Gabriella only went after Andre because she knew Grace liked him, Gabriella said she’d still like to see the entire cast from Season 1 return for a possible Season 2.

“Why fix something that’s not broken — and if that’s Lisa’s vision, I’m going to trust in it and I’m going to dial in and I’m going to be locked in and do what I have to do,” she said while expressing that other people don’t “affect” her while she is working.

Though Vanderpump Villa has seen plenty of drama, Gabriella also mentioned the importance of being right for the job and noted that “every single person on the staff is good” at what they do.

While there are still four episodes left of Vanderpump Villa Season 1, fans will want to tune in every Monday to Hulu where they can see the “enhanced” drama unfold.

Related Topics

Vanderpump Rules

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Bravocon 2025
Reality TV
Why is BravoCon not coming back in 2024? Future plans explained
Erica Handel
Vanderpump Rules Scheana Ariana and Lala
Reality TV
Vanderpump Rules stars accused of “pushing” Ariana’s breakdown about Tom
Erica Handel
is Zack Wickham's hair real?
Reality TV
Is The Valley’s Zack Wickham wearing a wig? Season 1 star responds to fan theory
Molly Byrne
Lala Kent Vanderpump Rules
Reality TV
Vanderpump Rules’ Lala under fire for “ignorant” podcast comments about costars
Erica Handel

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.