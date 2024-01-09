Here’s the official cast list for Love Island: All-Stars

The official cast list for Love Island All-Stars is here. Here’s who you can expect to see this time around.

Love Islands: All-Stars is set to be one of the most intense and intriguing reality TV shows of 2024.

Tons of Love Islanders who attempted to find love in older seasons of the show are back for more drama and action.

Is there a chance they’ll actually walk away with their soulmate this time?

Mitchell Taylor

Mitchell Taylor is ready to find love after we watched things fall apart between him and Molly Marsh in front of the cameras. Is he willing to be so vulnerable again? Fans will find out soon enough.

Liberty Poole

Liberty Poole is another Love Islander you’ll catch at the All-Stars villa. At this point, she’s wholeheartedly ready to focus on her goal of finding true love.

Luis Morrison

Luis Morrison is back for more on All-Stars after calling it quits with fellow Love Islander Cally Jane Beech. They share a daughter named Vienna, but their relationship fizzled.

Demi Jones

2020 was a big year for Demi Jones when she first joined the cast of Love Island. Now, it’s time for her to return to South Africa in pursuit of her true soulmate.

Jake Cornish

Hannah Elizabeth

Jake Cornish is a 26-year-old fellow interested in settling down with a woman he can trust. He dated Liberty Poole off-camera for a while, but the relationship did not stand the test of time.

Anton Danyluk

Hannah Elizabeth is a fan-favorite from Love Island based on how excited social media users are to see her return for All-Stars.

Another Love Islander fans have a chance to see more of is

Georgia Steel

Anton Danyluk. He dated Belle Hassan for a little while, but their relationship is over now. He is single and ready to mingle.

Chris Taylor

Georgia Steel be breaking hearts or finding love on Love Island: All-Stars? This is something fans of the show will have to wait and see to find out for themselves.

Kaz Kamwi

Chris Taylor is another Love Islander who is returning for All-Stars. He used to be in a relationship with Harley Brash, but he's ready to move on and find love with someone he's more compatible with.

Toby Aromolaran

Kaz Kamwi Will be part of Love Island: All-Stars after fans were introduced to her for the first time in 2022. Is it possible that true love is really on the horizon for her this time?

Georgia Harrison

Toby Aromolaran is a 24-year-old Love Island: All-Stars cast member who would rather find love filming this hit reality show than on a dating app.

Georgia Harrison is back! She's ready for more lovey-dovey action after her first appearance on the show in 2017. Time has passed, and things have certainly changed for these cast members.