Here’s the official cast list for Love Island: All-Stars

The official cast list for Love Island All-Stars is here. Here’s who you can expect to see this time around.
Love Islands: All-Stars is set to be one of the most intense and intriguing reality TV shows of 2024.
Tons of Love Islanders who attempted to find love in older seasons of the show are back for more drama and action.
Is there a chance they’ll actually walk away with their soulmate this time?
Mitchell Taylor
Mitchell Taylor is ready to find love after we watched things fall apart between him and Molly Marsh in front of the cameras. Is he willing to be so vulnerable again? Fans will find out soon enough.
Liberty Poole
Liberty Poole is another Love Islander you’ll catch at the All-Stars villa. At this point, she’s wholeheartedly ready to focus on her goal of finding true love.
Luis Morrison
Luis Morrison is back for more on All-Stars after calling it quits with fellow Love Islander Cally Jane Beech. They share a daughter named Vienna, but their relationship fizzled.
Demi Jones
2020 was a big year for Demi Jones when she first joined the cast of Love Island. Now, it’s time for her to return to South Africa in pursuit of her true soulmate.
Jake Cornish
Jake Cornish is a 26-year-old fellow interested in settling down with a woman he can trust. He dated Liberty Poole off-camera for a while, but the relationship did not stand the test of time.
Hannah Elizabeth
It’s pretty clear that
Hannah Elizabeth is a fan-favorite from Love Island based on how excited social media users are to see her return for All-Stars.
Anton Danyluk
Another Love Islander fans have a chance to see more of is
Anton Danyluk. He dated Belle Hassan for a little while, but their relationship is over now. He is single and ready to mingle.
Georgia Steel
Will
Georgia Steel be breaking hearts or finding love on Love Island: All-Stars? This is something fans of the show will have to wait and see to find out for themselves.
Chris Taylor
Chris Taylor is another Love Islander who is returning for All-Stars. He used to be in a relationship with Harley Brash, but he's ready to move on and find love with someone he's more compatible with.
Kaz Kamwi
Kaz Kamwi Will be part of Love Island: All-Stars after fans were introduced to her for the first time in 2022. Is it possible that true love is really on the horizon for her this time?
Toby Aromolaran
Toby Aromolaran is a 24-year-old Love Island: All-Stars cast member who would rather find love filming this hit reality show than on a dating app.
Georgia Harrison
Last but not least,