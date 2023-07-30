90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 is getting its own official podcast

Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is officially getting its very own podcast to follow along with the season.

90 Day Fiance franchise fans are so excited for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 to come.

Aside from the entertaining cast and the release date, not much information has been shared about the premiere season. It’s unknown where the actual resort is located or if the show is getting a Season 2.

Nevertheless, every detail is important to know in order to prepare for the premiere. And a key feature has been left out of the spotlight. Apparently, 90 Day: The Last Resort is getting it’s very own podcast.

Is Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort getting a podcast?

On July 6, Discovery released an official press release for Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort. In it, it revealed that a podcast will be accompanying the show.

The press release wrote, “In addition to the series, a weekly companion podcast called 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT SESSIONS will be available. The podcast, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, will feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast who appear in the series.”

It went on to explain exactly what will be discussed throughout the podcast.

“They will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode. The podcast will also include listener submitted questions where specific therapy topics within the episodes are answered,” the press release added.

Viewers will soon get access to the podcast when the first episode of the season airs on August 14. Maybe other 90 Day alums will make an appearance?

To stay updated on all things 90 Day: The Last Resort and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.