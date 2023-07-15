90 Day: The Last Resort’s Season 1 cast has just been released. And it includes some of the most iconic 90 Day couples.

The newest show of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, 90 Day: The Last Resort, is officially underway.

This series will spotlight several couples as they confront their problematic relationships and see if they should continue their romance.

Without further ado, here are the couples that are going to be joining the cast for Season 1.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 cast- Meet the couples

All of the couples that have been announced so far are from previous 90 Day shows. As of mid-July, only two couples have been officially confirmed to star in the premiere season.

Liz and Ed

90 Day’s Liz and Ed have the definition of a tumultuous relationship. The couple made their reality TV debut in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. Since then, they have reportedly broken up and gotten back together 11 times.

After two failed engagements, The Last Resort is going to be their final attempt of trying to save their relationship. Are they going to be able to finally get married? Or are they going to call it quits for the last time?

Jovi and Yara

After appearing in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, fans have been committed to keeping up with Jovi and Yara’s relationship.

The married couple has one child and has been together for over 3 years now. Yet, the major conflict that seems to bring drama is a second child. Jovi wants them to have a second child, while Yara is on the fence. Will this become their downfall?

Viewers will soon get to reunite with these iconic couples and see if their relationship issues can be solved. Season 1 releases on August 14.

To stay updated on all things 90 Day: The Last Resort and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.