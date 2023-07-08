90 Day Fiancé introduces new series 90 Day: The Last Resort

What is TLC’s 90 Day: The Last Resort? Here are all of the details about the brand-new reality TV show and when it comes out.

90 Day Fiancé is one of the most successful reality TV franchises out there. From Before the 90 Days to The Other Way, there are so many spin-offs that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Well, a brand new 90 Day show just got unveiled. It is officially titled 90 Day: The Last Resort.

What is the show about? When is it coming out? Here is everything we know about the new edition of 90 Day so far.

What is 90 Day: The Last Resort about?

As the title entails, 90 Day: Before the 90 Days spotlights couples who are at their wit’s end. This is the time for them to decide if they want to stay together or just move on and see other people.

A sneak peek was released as an unlisted YouTube video on June 30.

It is assumed that the couples of the season are former alums from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. However, none have been officially announced as of yet.

While the clip didn’t give too much away, the press release of the show revealed a ton of information.

“Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately,” it reads.

The premiere season is set to premiere on August 14.

To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.