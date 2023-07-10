90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 introduces extremely clingy couple Brandan and Mary

Brandan and Mary from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 definitely have some clingy behavior that seems to go a little too far.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back and better than ever with Season 5. And this upcoming season introduces several new couples, and returning stars.

One of the new couples is Brandan and Mary. They are long-distance, with Mary living in the Philippines and Brandan living in Oregon.

But, the distance between them isn’t the main issue with this couple. In fact, it’s how much time they spend together that’s the problem.

Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Brandan and Mary clingy?

On July 9, the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram page shared the first clip of Brandan and Mary together.

In the video, Brandan revealed that he stays on the phone with Mary all day long.

“Mary wants to know what I’m doing. She’s very clingy and I really like that because I’m kind of the same way,” he says in the clip. This even included when he went to the dentist’s office.

Brandan kept Mary on his phone while he was attending his appointment. He even propped the phone up so she could see him the entire time.

When the dentist asked if Mary was his first love, he responded no. This statement caused her to break down, and he eventually had to say that he was wrong. The dental assistant said that she’s never seen a couple like them before.

Viewers will soon see if Mary’s insecurities or their 24/7 communication will become too much of a challenge. Season 5 releases on July 10.

