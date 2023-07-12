90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Armando and Kenny face baby drama in Season 5

Kenny and Armando from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 are on the fence about an important relationship topic: children.

This isn’t the first time that Kenny and Armando’s relationship has been on-screen.

The couple made their reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2. In that season, the two made great progress in their relationship.

Kenny relocated from Florida to Mexico to be with Armando. The two got married in 2021.

Now, they are back in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 to revisit their biggest relationship argument: having a baby.

Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Armando and Kenny arguing?

Kenny and Armando both have kids. Kenny has four children and Armando has one child. But, Armando wants them to have a child together, however, Kenny does not seem to be on board.

On July 7, the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram page shared the first clip of the couple having a discussion about having a child.

“I’ll admit we have been locked in an impasse for the last year and a half about it. We keep going back and forth and more so me. I honestly knew, not even though, I knew I was done having kids. I raised four children, primarily on my own, and I loved every second of it. But I was done,” Kenny says in the clip.

Yet, the two have agreed to go to surrogacy clinics to see about the next steps.

Viewers will soon see if Kenny will give in and the two will have another child, or if this is what causes their downfall.

Viewers will soon see if Kenny will give in and the two will have another child, or if this is what causes their downfall.