90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6: Who is cast?

Get all the details about the six entertaining couples from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6.

The hit TLC reality TV show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is back and better than ever.

To celebrate the sixth season, viewers will get insight into six different couples to see how their relationships turn out. Will they get engaged by the end of the season? Or will they split up?

Take a look at all of the couples for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Article continues after ad

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6: Who are the couples?

Meisha and Nicola

With one failed marriage and two children, Meisha is looking for her forever partner. In the show, viewers will follow her new relationship with Nicola from Israel. Then, the idea of him getting along with her daughters and respecting her religious beliefs will be put to the test.

David and Sheila

Season 6 is bringing a lot of representation. David is the first-ever deaf cast member of the show. We will see if his hearing disability affects his relationship with his girlfriend Sheila or if love truly knows no bounds.

Article continues after ad

Riley and Violet

While they seem to have a nice relationship, Riley does not trust Violet at all. So much so that he is even considering hiring a private investigator to look into her past. This invasion of privacy might be the end for this couple.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Christian and Cole

It definitely appears as if Christian is the definition of high maintenance. Maybe Cole will put up with him, or she might realize she is taking on more than expected.

Gino and Jasmine

The only returning couple of the season are Gino and Jasmine. Returning from appearing in Season 5, fans will see if their relationship has improved or worsened with time.

Article continues after ad

Amanda and Razvan

Last but not least are Amanda and Razan. With a very emotional past, Amanda gives herself one more chance at love. And, maybe Razvan is exactly who she is looking for.

That’s our run-down on all the couples in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ sixth season. To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.