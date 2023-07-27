Two iconic 90 Day couples just joined the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 cast

Two new couples are joining the Season 1 cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort – and they are definitely iconic.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise are so ready for 90 Day: The Last Resort to debut. The first season is already set to feature some of the most iconic couples from the entire franchise.

So far, three couples have been announced. One of the first was Liz & Ed from 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1. 90 Day Fiance alums Jovi & Yara and Angela & Michael are also set to star.

But, they aren’t the only well-known couples joining the new series, as two new couples just got announced – and we can’t wait. Let’s see who just got added to the cast, and where you recognize them from.

Molly and Kelly

Viewers got to know them from the very first season of 90 Day: The Single Life… but they haven’t been on the best relationship path since then.

In fact, it was alleged that Kelly got into an altercation with Olivia’s daughter back in 2022. Are they going to be able to move past that?

Kalani and Asuelu

From 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, Kalani and Asuelu also have a pretty tumultuous relationship. The couple split in 2022, but they have two children together.

It seems as though this show confirms their reconciliation. But, is their relationship back to 100%? Or are they only together for the sake of their kids?

Viewers will soon see if these couples will be able to work their differences out. Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is set to premiere on August 14. It hasn’t been announced whether or not any other 90 Day franchise stars will make an appearance.

To stay updated on all things 90 Day: The Last Resort and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.