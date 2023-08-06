90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1’s explosive trailer shows multiple divorces on the line

The first full trailer for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 is finally here, and it shows that several relationships are on the verge of splitting up.

90 Day franchise fans are impatiently waiting for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 to come.

The season features five iconic couples from across the franchise, including Liz & Ed and Michael & Angela.

The purpose of this season is to see if these couples are willing to make it work. Each has rocky relationships, so this is the last chance to see if they should stay together or break up.

And, based on the Season 1 trailer, it seems as though every single couple is on the verge of breaking up or divorcing.

What did the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 trailer reveal?

On August 4, the 90 Day Fiance Instagram page shared a trailer for the season – and it already looks like each couple is on their last legs of romance.

Kalani Faagatai mentions the idea of divorce to her husband Asuelu. And, Angela actually presents divorce papers to Michael, who is joining the series virtually.

“I went to a lawyer to talk about divorce. We’re either going to be together or we’re not,” Kalani said in the clip.

Aside from the potential divorces, there is still more drama to be shared. Yara admits to Jovi that she’s been keeping a secret from him this entire time. And Jovi and Ed almost get into a physical altercation with each other.

Viewers will soon see if these relationships fall apart, or if this experience was exactly what they needed to stay together. Season 1 premieres on August 14.

