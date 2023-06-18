90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5-Trailer, couples & more

Here are all the details of Season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, including the release date and confirmed couples.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back with a fifth season. This means that it’s time for even more relationship drama.

We’re here to answer any questions about returning couples and provide any available Season 5 trailers.

Here is everything you need to know about Season 5, from the couples to the filming locations.

Is there a 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 trailer?

On June 15, ET released the fifth season’s trailer- and it was full of non-stop drama.

Specifically, it featured several on-screen arguments between couples, a potential home break-in, and a conversation that left someone in tears.

Judging by the trailer alone, this season may become the best out of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Where was 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 filmed?

Based on the show’s format, this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was filmed worldwide. The filming locations for Season 5, according to the trailer, are:

Dominican Republic

South Africa

Mexico

The Netherlands

India

Philippines

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5: Who are the couples?

This season will spotlight seven different couples going through challenging obstacles in their relationships. And, there are a few that fans might recognize from previous seasons. The official couples for Season 5 are:

Sarper and Shekinah

Kenny and Armando (90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2)

Kirsten and Julio

Daniele and Yohan (90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4)

Holly and Wayne

Tejaswi and Kimberly

Brandan and Mary

Season 5 is set to premiere on July 10 on TLC. It hasn’t been announced whether or not this will be the show’s final season.

To stay updated on all things 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and its upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.