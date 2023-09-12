90 Day Fiance Season 10 cast – Meet the couples

90 Day Fiance has officially revealed the show’s featured couples ahead of the Season 10 premiere date.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance has featured several tumultuous relationships throughout the show’s history. Some troubled couples have even attempted to work things out on the franchise’s The Last Resort spinoff.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 continues Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazollo’s problematic relationship. Additionally, six new couples will have three months to get married before their K-1 Visa expires.

Here’s everything we know about the couples until the upcoming season airs on TLC in October 2023.

Every couple appearing in 90 Day Fiance Season 10

Thanks to People, here are all the couples and a bit about them ahead of Season 10’s release date:

Jasmine (36) and Gino (52)

TLC

Jasmine and Gino are notorious for their consistent explosive arguments. Now that Jasmine’s U.S. Visa has been approved, she is moving from Panama to Michigan to live with Gino.

Sophie (23) and Robert (32)

TLC

Sophie plans to move from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles to be with Robert. However, she’s expecting the typical Hollywood lifestyle that her boyfriend may not be able to give her.

Manuel (34) and Ashley (31)

TLC

Manuel and Ashley met each other at a New Year’s Eve party in Ecuador over ten years ago. Now that they’ve reconnected, Manuel is looking to move to the United States after the couple’s lengthy period of long distance.

Nick (30) and Devin (23)

TLC

Nick and Devin first met on Tinder before he applied for a K-1 Visa to move from Australia to the United States after only three weeks of being in person.

Justin (36) and Nikki (47)

TLC

Nikki and Justin met on a Moldovan dating site 17 years ago before losing touch after Justin could not accept Nikki’s transgender identity. The couple has since gotten back together and Nikki is looking to move to the United States.

Anali (26) and Clayton (29)

TLC

Anali and Clayton connected on a language app, and now Anali has decided to move from Peru to Kentucky. However, Clayton still leaves with his mother with no plans to move out.

Citra (26) and Sam (30)

TLC

Both Citra and her father are traveling from Indonesia to the United States to live with Sam. However, Sam has a messy past that may not win over Citra’s father for his blessing.

Fans will have to wait until 90 Day Fiance Season 10 premieres on Sunday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

