Where to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort- US, UK, Australia & more

Want to watch Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort? Here are all of the details on where the reality TV show is available to stream.

90 Day’s series 90 Day: The Last Resort is officially premiering in a matter of weeks. And fans of the franchise cannot wait.

The show spotlights several couples from previous 90 Day shows who are giving their relationships one last chance. Will they be able to save their romance? Or will this be their final straw?

Season 1 is set to premiere on August 14, 2023, on TLC. But there are a number of ways to watch it on streaming services and other means.

Where is 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 streaming?

In addition to TLC, Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus. As long as you have a basic subscription with either, you will be able to watch all of the episodes.

If you don’t have access to Discovery Plus in your area, you should definitely consider a VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching 90 Day: The Last Resort:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any area that allows for Discovery Plus.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other entertaining shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

To stay updated on all things reality TV, make sure to check our page here.