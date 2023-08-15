90 Day: The Last Resort’s Asuelu tearfully admits that he cheated on Kalani

90 Day: The Last Resort’s Asuelu just revealed to the world that he stepped out on his marriage with Kalani.

After a long-awaited wait, Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort has officially premiered. The first episode of the season was released on August 14.

The season spotlights several of the most well-known couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise as they work through their problems. The lineup includes everyone from Liz & Ed to Angela & Michael.

But, one of the most jaw-dropping moments from the premiere episode didn’t happen from those couples. It was a confession made by Asuelu regarding his marriage to Kalani.

What did 90 Day: The Last Resort’s Asuelu reveal in Episode 1?

During the premiere, each person from every couple was asked what they want to get out of this experience.

It was then that Kalani admitted that infidelity had become an issue in their relationship. And, that it was the main reason for wanting to find a solution to their rocky marriage.

When Asuelu was asked the same question, he started tearing up and admitted that he was the one at fault when it came to cheating.

“I know what I did was really bad and I feel like the reason why we’re here is because of me. I just need to get the answer to my own problems that I have,” he said in Episode 1.

Viewers will soon see if this therapeutic experience is enough for their marriage to stand up against his past. Or if they will be calling it quits. This decision not only affects them but their two children as well.

