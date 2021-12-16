Rainbow Six Siege stats explained: How to track & improve your gameplay

Want to know how many kills you’ve gotten on a single operator, or maybe your ranked stats since Year 1? Ubisoft gives players easy ways to track their Rainbow Six Siege stats. Here’s what they mean, how you can track them, and how to use them to your advantage.

Rainbow Six Siege is already an intense tactical FPS. To try and make sense of it, it can be easier to just look at the numbers and your stats to see what you need to improve on.

Thankfully, Ubisoft tracks your Rainbow Six Siege stats for you. You just need to know where to look to understand them, and use them to your advantage to improve your game. Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

Contents

How to track Rainbow Six Siege stats

Tracking your stats in Rainbow Six Siege is easy. You don’t need your own excel spreadsheet, Ubisoft lays it all out for you on their R6 Stats Tracker website. Here’s what you need to do to access your stats.

Go to the R6 Stats Tracker website Log into your Ubisoft account Choose the platform you play on Your stats should appear

With that, you can look at individual stat breakdowns by operators, maps, weapons, seasons, and even trends in your play to track your improvement (or slump). Too much to absorb at once? There’s also a quick overview.

What stats can you track in Rainbow Six Siege?

As we mentioned just above, Ubisoft tracks almost every Rainbow Six Siege stat you can think of. How you break it down is up to you.

Advertisement

The R6 Stats Tracker website will track big things like wins and losses, win percentage, kills, headshot percentage, time spent alive and dead, and more. It’ll break it down by ranked, unranked, and quick match too.

Read More: How to claim Rainbow Six Prime Gaming rewards

It will typically save non-season-specific data for 120 days, so things like operator stats won’t cover your entire lifetime in-game. There are third-party services, like Tracker Network, that do cover lifetime stats like this. However, seasonal data will be saved forever, so you can always go back and check how your ranks have evolved over time.

If you’re interested too, Ubisoft also offers a weekly recap with your top (and worst) stats of the week, including most played maps and best operators.

Advertisement

Using your Rainbow Six Siege stats to improve your gameplay

Obviously, being a stat-padder won’t get you more wins in Rainbow Six Siege. However, knowing certain stats can make it a lot easier to improve your gameplay.

Find yourself spending more time dead than alive? Maybe play more passively, gather intel, and then push. If you’re a defender, you can always anchor on site and give your team crucial bodies once the late-round approaches.

You also want to get your KOST as high as possible. Out of all the stats in Siege, this is the most meaningful, as it measures how many rounds you have an impact in (without dying) through plants, defuses, kills, and assists. The closer to 100%, the better.

Advertisement

The only surefire way to improve is to just play more, get a feel for more operators (and better ones by checking out our tier list), and work on your gun skill and game sense. Then, Champion could be in your sights!