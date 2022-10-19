Rainbow Six Y7S3.3 patch notes: Doc & Rook buffs, overheal changes

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Rainbow Six Siege has received a new update with the Y7S3.3 patch going live halfway through Operation Brutal Swarm. There’s a number of balance changes including buffs to French operators Doc and Rook and a change to the overheal system: here’s the notes.

Operation Brutal Swarm is kicking along in Rainbow Six Siege as players prepare for the final Year 7 update. However the Y7S3.3 patch is here with some pretty significant balance changes ahead of that Season 4 content drop.

Seven operators are in Ubisoft’s sights ⁠— all getting buffs in some capacity as the developers look to open up the meta to some old favorites. Check out all the Rainbow Six patch Y7S3.3 changes below, which went live on October 18.

What’s changed in Rainbow Six Y7S3.3?

Doc & Rook buffs give French defender duo extra durability

Doc and Rook have struggled a bit on Siege’s defender side without ACOGs and other small details to get their edge on enemies. As utility has gotten more complex, just picking up plates or healing an ally isn’t enough.

Ubisoft is juicing up both defenders in Rainbow Six patch Y7S3.3 with extra durability. Doc’s Stim Pistol now heals allies for 200 health ⁠— yes, that’s not a typo ⁠— up from 40. It can fully heal an ally and then some, and even revive a downed ally to max health.

This is especially handy with Rook, with armor plates now giving allies Withstand. While one-shot headshots are still a thing, if you go down to just body and leg shots, you’ll have a better chance of getting back up.

Overheal now capped at 20 health instead of 40

To combat Doc’s Stim Pistol buff and other healing mechanics in Rainbow Six Siege, overhealing is now being nerfed. Players can only overheal 20 health above their maximum, down from 40.

This will affect operators like Doc and Thunderbird, who have bigger healing power than the baseline 20. For someone like Finka with her Adrenal Surge though, it doesn’t change anything.

Ubisoft Rook giving Withstand is a huge buff for his armor plates.

Rainbow Six patch Y7S3.3 also included buffs for Dokkaebi’s Logic Bomb, the TCSG-12 for Goyo and Kaid, Kali’s CSRX300, and Castle who gained another secondary sidearm option.

You can find the full Rainbow Six patch Y7S3.3 notes below, courtesy of Ubisoft.

Rainbow Six patch Y7S3.3 notes

Operator Balancing

Castle

Added M45 Meusoc as secondary weapon option.

Doc

Each projectile from the Stim Pistol now heals 200hp (from 40hp).

Added Bailiff 410 as secondary weapon option

Dokkaebi

Logic Bomb now affects defenders in Support Mode: Logic Bomb cannot be interrupted for player in Support Mode. Switch to Spectator Mode remains available. If a Defender is eliminated while their phone is ringing, the Logic Bomb is not cancelled and the effect continues in support mode until the Logic Bomb timer is up.



Goyo

Increased maximum ammo of the TCSG-12 to 121 (from 71).

Kaid

Increased maximum ammo of the TCSG-12 to 121 (from 71).

Kali

Increased the CSRX300 damage to 135 (from 127).

Rook

Armor Plates now grant withstand

Game Balancing

Overheal

Reduced the maximum Overheal to 20 hp (from 40)

Game Health

Reputation penalty: Abusive text chat

After monitoring a shadow deployment over the last weeks, abusive text chat penalty will now be activated, starting with its “grace period”.

During grace period all players will only see warnings so they can adapt to the new system.

After the grace period is over, players who have sent too many hateful or abusive text chats will receive the abusive text chat penalty which will be active on their account for 30 matches.

Reputation Center

The Reputation section currently displays information about a player’s active penalties and their remaining duration.

As the Reputation system evolves, this section will update to display more information about a player’s Reputation as well as active penalties.

You can access this new section by clicking on the Reputation tile in the Home section.

Reputation Tile

With two penalties live, a Reputation tile has been added to the Home section, below the Alpha Packs tile.

This tile will display the number of active penalties and provide access to the Reputation section.

Bug fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – Camera gets stuck in drone view.

FIXED – Operators in downed state are eliminated if they fall through a hatch.

FIXED – Dot reticle remains on screen if player aims down sights multiple times at once.

Level design

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

FIXED – Using Kiba Barrier on top of shelves in Basement Arsenal Room of Club House allows players to climb on top of them.

Operators

FIXED – Warden is unable to activate his Glance Smart Glasses during a custom session occasionally.

FIXED – Under Barrel Laser cannot be equipped on the RG15.

FIXED – Grim does not receive score points when an ally eliminates an enemy pinged by the Kawan Hive.

FIXED – Ace’s S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher will attach to the opposite side of a wooden wall, but will destroy the wall as normal.

FIXED – Dokkaebi is able to use her Melee during the deployment of the Logic Bomb.

FIXED – Vigil is not receiving score points when activating ERC-7 before entering the Kawan Hive.

User experience