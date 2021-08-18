Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard patch notes: All Y6S3 changes

Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard isn’t just dropping with new Operator Osa or the three map reworks. The entire game is changing with some big updates to pre-existing operators. Here’s what you need to know about the Y6S3 patch notes.

Operation Crystal Guard is here, but it’s more than just the new content players are excited for.

A host of balance changes are coming to Rainbow Six: Siege in the Y6S3 update, aimed at increasing operator diversity at the tippity-top. Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Rainbow Six Y6S3 patch?

The Operation Crystal Guard update will ship onto live Rainbow Six servers in early September after it goes through a testing process on the TTS.

Advertisement

For the meanwhile, no date is locked in solid yet. However, the patch notes below are a teaser of the changes Ubisoft want to bring to the game in Y6S3.

What’s in the Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard patch?

New content: Osa, three map reworks

Of course, the number one thing coming in Operation Crystal Guard is all the new content. First off, Osa is the newest attacker, bringing more shields to the offense to help with setting up defences around bombsites and on flanks.

Popular maps Bank, Clubhouse, and Coastline have also received minor reworks. It’s not to the same scale as the Favela or Border reworks of recent seasons, but the tweaks help freshen things up.

Advertisement

Twitch, IQ, and Fuze reworks

Now time to break down the pre-existing operators and their big changes. The first three are mini-reworks to Twitch, IQ, and Fuze.

Twitch now has an extra drone, with the French attacker getting a regular drone for prep phase and keeping her two Shock drones in her pocket. They can now also jump, and the electric zaps from it destroy defender utility, making it a lot more versatile.

IQ’s Electronic Detector will now have “smart ping”, making it a lot easier to communicate with teammates about bits of utility across the map. You can just use a default yellow ping while in the scanner to show off specific gadgets as they pop up.

Advertisement

Finally, Fuze’s Cluster Charges now can be deployed on reinforced surfaces. While there’s a three-second delay, and you can shoot it from the other side, you’re guaranteed to get one puck off.

It should help the Russian attacker become a bit more viable.

Mute, Sledge, and Iana nerfs hit high elo players

Defender Mute and attackers Sledge and Iana have been staples of pro and ranked play for quite some time now in Siege. However, a new set to nerfs will aim to restore order ⁠— and a bit more diversity ⁠— to operator selection.

Mute’s Signal Disruptor gadget can no longer protect a double reinforced wall with its radius being changed. Ubisoft want him to be “more focused on intel denial” rather than stopping hard breachers like Thermite from getting their charges off.

Advertisement

Sledge is losing his popular SMG-11 sidearm, which is widely regarded as the best in the game. He now only has access to the P226 Mk 15 handgun, which is significantly weaker.

Read More: Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard battle pass details

Finally, Iana is losing some range on her guns ⁠— the 2x scope on the G36C and the 2.5x scope on the ARX200 are gone. This should force the Void Edge operator to push harder for kills, rather than taking safe engagements from afar.

Changes to Finka, Glaz, as well as the AK-12 are also shipping during Operation Crystal Guard. There’s also a ton of system reworks, including rebalances to ammo count based on weapon type and flash detection changes.

Advertisement

You can find the full list of changes in the Y6S3 patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard: Y6S3 patch notes

Operator Balancing

Finka

Added Frag Grenades (removed Hard Breach Charge)

Fuze

Cluster Charges Can be deployed on reinforced surfaces and Mira’s Black Mirror Charges take longer (3s) to pass through reinforcements Reduced charge bounce after triggering Extension tube is now vulnerable to damage Added gadget light to signify phase of activation Added VFX for Cluster Charge triggering on soft walls and reinforced surfaces Added SFX for Cluster Charge triggering on reinforced surfaces

Increased recoil on AK-12

Glaz

Increased OTS-03 magazine size to 15 bullets (from 10)

Iana

Removed 2.0x scope from G36C

Removed 2.5x scope from ARX200

IQ

Electronics Detector Can use Ping 2.0 through walls Can ping operators with wearable electronic devices (Vigil, Counter-Defuser, etc.)



Mute

Signal Disruptor Disruption zone shape changed to sphere with the same radius of 2.25m (from cylinder) Warning zone shape changed to sphere and radius reduced to 4.75m (from cylinder, 6m radius) Added AoE VFX (red area removed) Added new LEDs Improved accuracy of bullet collision



Sledge

Removed SMG-11

Twitch

Equipped with a regular drone during Preparation Phase – only 1 regular drone available

Shock Drone can jump

Shock Drone’s projectile changed to laser (from taser) Deals 5hp damage (from 1) Has infinite range Does not disable electronic devices

Shock Drone has a larger bullet collision (double the size)

Weapon Balancing

AK-12 (Ace & Fuze)

Increased recoil on AK-12

First shot kick increased

Vertical recoil increased

Horizontal spread will be stronger and constant to the right

Long burst recoil will start on the 10th bullet (was 12th)

System Reworks

Ammo count & magazines

Adjusted ammo count for primary and secondary weapons to set a consistent magazine ammo range for each weapon in a weapon type Assault Rifles: 175 – 200 (nerf) LMG: 240 – 300 (neutral) SMG (primary): 170 – 200 (nerf) DMR: 100 – 140 (buff) Shotgun (primary): 49 – 60 (buff) Pistol: 70 – 115 (buff) SMG (secondary): 112 – 140 (neutral) Slug shotgun: 60 – 120 (neutral) Revolver: 45 – 60 (buff)



Damage drop-off & silencers

Adjusted damage drop-off for each primary weapon type (except for shotguns with spread pellets) to have consistent, linear curves

Unified damage drop-off for silencers (15%) across all primary weapons (except for shotguns with spread pellets)

Flash detection

Ying’s Candela, Blitz’s G52-Tactical Shield, and the Stun Grenade use a new flash detection system that calculates flash duration. It takes the environment and angle of the explosion into account as well as players’ distance and orientation.

If an Operator is affected, they will always be flashed at 100%, but the duration will change each time, increasing the reliability of the flash effect.

HP replacing Armor

Operator armor will be converted to HP: 3-armor operators will have 125 HP 2-armor operators will have 110 HP 1-armor operators will have 100 HP

Rook’s Armor Plates will grant a buff to permanent HP for the round: Picking up Armor Plates will buff an operator’s maximum HP by 20 until the end of a round Any heals will heal up to this new maximum value for the duration of the round

HP is now represented using a bar in the HUD instead of a circle

Screen shakes