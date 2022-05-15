How to watch Rainbow Six Charlotte Major: Stream, schedule, teams

The Rainbow Six esports circuit for 2022 is underway, and now the first Major of the year is here. The Six Charlotte Major sees the best Siege teams across the world go head-to-head yet again. Here’s everything you need to know.
- Charlotte Major is the first of the 2022-23 season in the lead up to Six Invitational 2023
- Three Latin American teams will be playing online due to visa issues
- APAC side Elevate also miss tournament entirely
Rainbow Six esports, like the game itself, have been immensely popular for a number of years now. The 2022 season has already seen some memorable moments, with TSM taking home the top spot at February’s Six Invitational.
May will bring the season’s next major tournament, taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below you’ll find all the details you need to enjoy the tournament.
Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Streams
The Rainbow Six Charlotte Major major will be broadcast in its entirety on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel (embedded below).
VODs will also be available afterward via both Twitch and YouTube, so don’t worry if you miss a match you wanted to see.
There are also streams available in multiple languages for non-English speaking viewers. This includes Portuguese, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.
It’s worth noting that, during the earlier days when more matches are taking place, there is also a Bravo channel that will be showing matches.
Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Schedule & results
Day 1: May 16
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Group C
|DarkZero vs G2 Esports
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Group D
|Wolves vs Chiefs
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Group C
|DarkZero vs w7m
|8:50AM
|11:50AM
|4:50PM
|Group D
|Wolves vs Astralis
|8:50AM
|11:50AM
|4:50PM
|Group B
|CYCLOPS vs XSET
|10:20AM
|1:20PM
|6:20PM
|Group A
|Dire Wolves vs Team oNe
|11:30AM
|2:30PM
|7:30PM
|Group B
|CYCLOPS vs Liquid
|11:50AM
|2:50PM
|7:50PM
|Group C
|Heroic vs G2 Esports
|1:20PM
|4:20PM
|9:20PM
|Group D
|BDS vs Chiefs
|1:20PM
|4:20PM
|9:20PM
|Group C
|Heroic vs w7m
|2:45PM
|5:45PM
|10:45PM
|Group D
|BDS vs Astralis
|2:45PM
|5:45PM
|10:45PM
|Group B
|FURIA vs XSET
|4:10PM
|7:10PM
|12:10AM
|Group A
|Oxygen vs Team oNe
|5:40PM
|8:40PM
|1:40AM
|Group B
|FURIA vs Liquid
|5:40PM
|8:40PM
|1:40AM
Day 2: May 17
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Group C
|Heroic vs DarkZero
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Group D
|BDS vs Wolves
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Group C
|w7m vs DarkZero
|8:50AM
|11:50AM
|4:50PM
|Group D
|Astralis vs Wolves
|8:50AM
|11:50AM
|4:50PM
|Group A
|Oxygen vs Dire Wolves
|10:20AM
|1:20PM
|6:20PM
|Group B
|XSET vs Liquid
|10:20AM
|1:20PM
|6:20PM
|Group A
|Team oNe vs Oxygen
|11:30AM
|2:30PM
|7:30PM
|Group B
|CYCLOPS vs Liquid
|11:50AM
|2:50PM
|7:50PM
|Group C
|G2 Esports vs Heroic
|1:20PM
|4:20PM
|9:20PM
|Group D
|Chiefs vs BDS
|1:20PM
|4:20PM
|9:20PM
|Group C
|G2 Esports vs w7m
|2:45PM
|5:45PM
|10:45PM
|Group D
|Chiefs vs Astralis
|2:45PM
|5:45PM
|10:45PM
|Group B
|XSET vs FURIA
|4:10PM
|7:10PM
|12:10AM
|Group B
|CYCLOPS vs FURIA
|5:40PM
|8:40PM
|1:40AM
Day 3: May 18
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Group C
|Heroic vs DarkZero
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Group D
|Astralis vs BDS
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Group C
|Heroic vs w7m
|8:50AM
|11:50AM
|4:50PM
|Group D
|Wolves vs BDS
|8:50AM
|11:50AM
|4:50PM
|Group A
|Team oNe vs Dire Wolves
|10:20AM
|1:20PM
|6:20PM
|Group B
|XSET vs Liquid
|10:20AM
|1:20PM
|6:20PM
|Group A
|Oxygen vs Dire Wolves
|11:50AM
|2:50PM
|7:50PM
|Group B
|FURIA vs Liquid
|11:50AM
|2:50PM
|7:50PM
|Group C
|G2 Esports vs DarkZero
|1:20PM
|4:20PM
|9:20PM
|Group D
|Astralis vs Chiefs
|1:20PM
|4:20PM
|9:20PM
|Group C
|G2 Esports vs w7m
|2:45PM
|5:45PM
|10:45PM
|Group D
|Wolves vs Chiefs
|2:45PM
|5:45PM
|10:45PM
|Group B
|CYCLOPS vs XSET
|4:10PM
|7:10PM
|12:10AM
|Group B
|CYCLOPS vs FURIA
|5:40PM
|8:40PM
|1:40AM
Day 4: May 20
Schedule TBD.
Day 5: May 21
Schedule TBD.
Day 6: May 22
Schedule TBD.
Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Group standings
Group A
Note: Elevate were forced to forfeit after failing to obtain visas.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|RD
|Points
|1
|Dire Wolves
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Oxygen Esports
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Team oNe Esports
|0-0
|0
|0
Group B
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|RD
|Points
|1
|Cyclops Athlete Gaming
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|FURIA
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|XSET
|0-0
|0
|0
Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|RD
|Points
|1
|DarkZero Esports
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Heroic
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|w7m esports
|0-0
|0
|0
Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|RD
|Points
|1
|Astralis
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Chiefs Esports Club
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|BDS Esport
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Wolves Esports
|0-0
|0
|0
Rainbow Six Charlotte Major: Teams
16 teams were expected to descend onto the United States for the Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022. However, that was not the case.
Instead, three of the Latin American teams will be competing from Mexico City due to visa issues. On top of that, APAC side Elevate will miss the event entirely after difficulty entering the country.
You can find the full list of qualified teams for the Major below.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Astralis
|North America
|Dpfire, iconic, J9O, Shuttle, Forrest
|DarkZero Esports
|North America
|Hyper, Ecl9pse, njr, Panbazou, Canadian
|Oxygen Esports
|North America
|FoxA, LaXInG, VertcL, Nuers, Dream
|XSET
|North America
|Kyno, DiasLucasBr, GMZ, Spiritz, Yoggah
|BDS Esport
|Europe
|Shaiiko, Elemzje, Renshiro, RaFaLe, BriD
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|CTZN, Virtue, Prano, Doki, Alem4o
|Heroic
|Europe
|Sloth, GorgoNa, Grizzly, Benjamaster, UUNO
|Wolves Esports
|Europe
|BiBoo, risze, Shiinka, P4, Mowwwgli
|FURIA
|Latin America
|Miracle, R4re, Handyy, Stk, Fntzy
|Team Liquid
|Latin America
|nesk, resetz, Paluh, psk1, AsK
|Team oNe Esports
|Latin America
|Dotz, d4sh, rhZ, Maia, Lagonis
|w7m esports
|Latin America
|HerdsZ, GdNN1, Kheyze, Jv92, volpz
|Chiefs Esports Club
|APAC
|Dgtl, Worthy, Ethan, Boydy, Bouncinballz
|CYCLOPS athlete gaming
|APAC
|Anitun, BlackRay, gatorada, SuzuC, Ayagator
|Dire Wolves
|APAC
|Ed, JackyWu, Pikan, Souffle, HARAM3E.