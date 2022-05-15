 Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Stream, schedule, results, teams - Dexerto
Logo
Rainbow Six

How to watch Rainbow Six Charlotte Major: Stream, schedule, teams

Published: 15/May/2022 8:30 Updated: 15/May/2022 8:35

by Joe Craven
Rainbow Six Major Charlotte
Ubisoft

Share

The Rainbow Six esports circuit for 2022 is underway, and now the first Major of the year is here. The Six Charlotte Major sees the best Siege teams across the world go head-to-head yet again. Here’s everything you need to know.

  • Charlotte Major is the first of the 2022-23 season in the lead up to Six Invitational 2023
  • Three Latin American teams will be playing online due to visa issues
  • APAC side Elevate also miss tournament entirely

Rainbow Six esports, like the game itself, have been immensely popular for a number of years now. The 2022 season has already seen some memorable moments, with TSM taking home the top spot at February’s Six Invitational.

May will bring the season’s next major tournament, taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below you’ll find all the details you need to enjoy the tournament.

Advertisement

Contents

Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Streams

The Rainbow Six Charlotte Major major will be broadcast in its entirety on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel (embedded below).

VODs will also be available afterward via both Twitch and YouTube, so don’t worry if you miss a match you wanted to see.

There are also streams available in multiple languages for non-English speaking viewers. This includes Portuguese, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

It’s worth noting that, during the earlier days when more matches are taking place, there is also a Bravo channel that will be showing matches.

Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Schedule & results

Day 1: May 16

Group Match PT ET BST
Group C DarkZero vs G2 Esports 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM
Group D Wolves vs Chiefs 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM
Group C DarkZero vs w7m 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM
Group D Wolves vs Astralis 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM
Group B CYCLOPS vs XSET 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM
Group A Dire Wolves vs Team oNe 11:30AM 2:30PM 7:30PM
Group B CYCLOPS vs Liquid 11:50AM 2:50PM 7:50PM
Group C Heroic vs G2 Esports 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM
Group D BDS vs Chiefs 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM
Group C Heroic vs w7m 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM
Group D BDS vs Astralis 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM
Group B FURIA vs XSET 4:10PM 7:10PM 12:10AM
Group A Oxygen vs Team oNe 5:40PM 8:40PM 1:40AM
Group B FURIA vs Liquid 5:40PM 8:40PM 1:40AM

Day 2: May 17

Group Match PT ET BST
Group C Heroic vs DarkZero 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM
Group D BDS vs Wolves 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM
Group C w7m vs DarkZero 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM
Group D Astralis vs Wolves 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM
Group A Oxygen vs Dire Wolves 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM
Group B XSET vs Liquid 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM
Group A Team oNe vs Oxygen 11:30AM 2:30PM 7:30PM
Group B CYCLOPS vs Liquid 11:50AM 2:50PM 7:50PM
Group C G2 Esports vs Heroic 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM
Group D Chiefs vs BDS 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM
Group C G2 Esports vs w7m 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM
Group D Chiefs vs Astralis 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM
Group B XSET vs FURIA 4:10PM 7:10PM 12:10AM
Group B CYCLOPS vs FURIA 5:40PM 8:40PM 1:40AM

Day 3: May 18

Group Match PT ET BST
Group C Heroic vs DarkZero 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM
Group D Astralis vs BDS 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM
Group C Heroic vs w7m 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM
Group D Wolves vs BDS 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM
Group A Team oNe vs Dire Wolves 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM
Group B XSET vs Liquid 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM
Group A Oxygen vs Dire Wolves 11:50AM 2:50PM 7:50PM
Group B FURIA vs Liquid 11:50AM 2:50PM 7:50PM
Group C G2 Esports vs DarkZero 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM
Group D Astralis vs Chiefs 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM
Group C G2 Esports vs w7m 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM
Group D Wolves vs Chiefs 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM
Group B CYCLOPS vs XSET 4:10PM 7:10PM 12:10AM
Group B CYCLOPS vs FURIA 5:40PM 8:40PM 1:40AM

Day 4: May 20

Schedule TBD.

Day 5: May 21

Schedule TBD.

Day 6: May 22

Schedule TBD.

Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Group standings

Group A

Note: Elevate were forced to forfeit after failing to obtain visas.

Advertisement

Placement Team Record RD Points
1 Dire Wolves 0-0 0 0
2 Oxygen Esports 0-0 0 0
3 Team oNe Esports 0-0 0 0
4 Elevate 0-0 0 0

Group B

Placement Team Record RD Points
1 Cyclops Athlete Gaming 0-0 0 0
2 FURIA 0-0 0 0
3 Team Liquid 0-0 0 0
4 XSET 0-0 0 0

Group C

Placement Team Record RD Points
1 DarkZero Esports 0-0 0 0
2 G2 Esports 0-0 0 0
3 Heroic 0-0 0 0
4 w7m esports 0-0 0 0

Group D

Placement Team Record RD Points
1 Astralis 0-0 0 0
2 Chiefs Esports Club 0-0 0 0
3 BDS Esport 0-0 0 0
4 Wolves Esports 0-0 0 0

Rainbow Six Charlotte Major: Teams

16 teams were expected to descend onto the United States for the Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022. However, that was not the case.

Instead, three of the Latin American teams will be competing from Mexico City due to visa issues. On top of that, APAC side Elevate will miss the event entirely after difficulty entering the country.

You can find the full list of qualified teams for the Major below.

Team Region Players
Astralis North America Dpfire, iconic, J9O, Shuttle, Forrest
DarkZero Esports North America Hyper, Ecl9pse, njr, Panbazou, Canadian
Oxygen Esports North America FoxA, LaXInG, VertcL, Nuers, Dream
XSET North America Kyno, DiasLucasBr, GMZ, Spiritz, Yoggah
BDS Esport Europe Shaiiko, Elemzje, Renshiro, RaFaLe, BriD
G2 Esports Europe CTZN, Virtue, Prano, Doki, Alem4o
Heroic Europe Sloth, GorgoNa, Grizzly, Benjamaster, UUNO
Wolves Esports Europe BiBoo, risze, Shiinka, P4, Mowwwgli
FURIA Latin America Miracle, R4re, Handyy, Stk, Fntzy
Team Liquid Latin America nesk, resetz, Paluh, psk1, AsK
Team oNe Esports Latin America Dotz, d4sh, rhZ, Maia, Lagonis
w7m esports Latin America HerdsZ, GdNN1, Kheyze, Jv92, volpz
Chiefs Esports Club APAC Dgtl, Worthy, Ethan, Boydy, Bouncinballz
CYCLOPS athlete gaming APAC Anitun, BlackRay, gatorada, SuzuC, Ayagator
Dire Wolves APAC Ed, JackyWu, Pikan, Souffle, HARAM3E.
Elevate APAC DCH, Sapper, Onigiri, Markshotboyz, MrPuncH
Advertisement
Advertisement