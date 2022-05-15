How to watch Rainbow Six Charlotte Major: Stream, schedule, teams

The Rainbow Six esports circuit for 2022 is underway, and now the first Major of the year is here. The Six Charlotte Major sees the best Siege teams across the world go head-to-head yet again. Here’s everything you need to know.

Charlotte Major is the first of the 2022-23 season in the lead up to Six Invitational 2023

Three Latin American teams will be playing online due to visa issues

APAC side Elevate also miss tournament entirely

Rainbow Six esports, like the game itself, have been immensely popular for a number of years now. The 2022 season has already seen some memorable moments, with TSM taking home the top spot at February’s Six Invitational.

May will bring the season’s next major tournament, taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below you’ll find all the details you need to enjoy the tournament.

Contents

Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Streams

The Rainbow Six Charlotte Major major will be broadcast in its entirety on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel (embedded below).

VODs will also be available afterward via both Twitch and YouTube, so don’t worry if you miss a match you wanted to see.

There are also streams available in multiple languages for non-English speaking viewers. This includes Portuguese, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

It’s worth noting that, during the earlier days when more matches are taking place, there is also a Bravo channel that will be showing matches.

Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Schedule & results

Day 1: May 16

Group Match PT ET BST Group C DarkZero vs G2 Esports 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM Group D Wolves vs Chiefs 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM Group C DarkZero vs w7m 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM Group D Wolves vs Astralis 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM Group B CYCLOPS vs XSET 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM Group A Dire Wolves vs Team oNe 11:30AM 2:30PM 7:30PM Group B CYCLOPS vs Liquid 11:50AM 2:50PM 7:50PM Group C Heroic vs G2 Esports 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM Group D BDS vs Chiefs 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM Group C Heroic vs w7m 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM Group D BDS vs Astralis 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM Group B FURIA vs XSET 4:10PM 7:10PM 12:10AM Group A Oxygen vs Team oNe 5:40PM 8:40PM 1:40AM Group B FURIA vs Liquid 5:40PM 8:40PM 1:40AM

Day 2: May 17

Group Match PT ET BST Group C Heroic vs DarkZero 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM Group D BDS vs Wolves 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM Group C w7m vs DarkZero 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM Group D Astralis vs Wolves 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM Group A Oxygen vs Dire Wolves 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM Group B XSET vs Liquid 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM Group A Team oNe vs Oxygen 11:30AM 2:30PM 7:30PM Group B CYCLOPS vs Liquid 11:50AM 2:50PM 7:50PM Group C G2 Esports vs Heroic 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM Group D Chiefs vs BDS 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM Group C G2 Esports vs w7m 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM Group D Chiefs vs Astralis 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM Group B XSET vs FURIA 4:10PM 7:10PM 12:10AM Group B CYCLOPS vs FURIA 5:40PM 8:40PM 1:40AM

Day 3: May 18

Group Match PT ET BST Group C Heroic vs DarkZero 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM Group D Astralis vs BDS 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM Group C Heroic vs w7m 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM Group D Wolves vs BDS 8:50AM 11:50AM 4:50PM Group A Team oNe vs Dire Wolves 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM Group B XSET vs Liquid 10:20AM 1:20PM 6:20PM Group A Oxygen vs Dire Wolves 11:50AM 2:50PM 7:50PM Group B FURIA vs Liquid 11:50AM 2:50PM 7:50PM Group C G2 Esports vs DarkZero 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM Group D Astralis vs Chiefs 1:20PM 4:20PM 9:20PM Group C G2 Esports vs w7m 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM Group D Wolves vs Chiefs 2:45PM 5:45PM 10:45PM Group B CYCLOPS vs XSET 4:10PM 7:10PM 12:10AM Group B CYCLOPS vs FURIA 5:40PM 8:40PM 1:40AM

Day 4: May 20

Schedule TBD.

Day 5: May 21

Schedule TBD.

Day 6: May 22

Schedule TBD.

Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022: Group standings

Group A

Note: Elevate were forced to forfeit after failing to obtain visas.

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Dire Wolves 0-0 0 0 2 Oxygen Esports 0-0 0 0 3 Team oNe Esports 0-0 0 0 4 Elevate 0-0 0 0

Group B

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Cyclops Athlete Gaming 0-0 0 0 2 FURIA 0-0 0 0 3 Team Liquid 0-0 0 0 4 XSET 0-0 0 0

Group C

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 DarkZero Esports 0-0 0 0 2 G2 Esports 0-0 0 0 3 Heroic 0-0 0 0 4 w7m esports 0-0 0 0

Group D

Placement Team Record RD Points 1 Astralis 0-0 0 0 2 Chiefs Esports Club 0-0 0 0 3 BDS Esport 0-0 0 0 4 Wolves Esports 0-0 0 0

Rainbow Six Charlotte Major: Teams

16 teams were expected to descend onto the United States for the Rainbow Six Charlotte Major 2022. However, that was not the case.

Instead, three of the Latin American teams will be competing from Mexico City due to visa issues. On top of that, APAC side Elevate will miss the event entirely after difficulty entering the country.

You can find the full list of qualified teams for the Major below.