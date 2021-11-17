Six Invitational 2022: stream, schedule, teams

The Six Invitational 2022 is around the corner, and Rainbow Six’s premier esports event is returning to its spiritual home in Montreal. 20 teams will descend on the Place Bell on February 8 to 20 to fight it out for Sledge’s Hammer, and we’ve got all the details right here.

Six Invitational 2022 returns to Montreal on February 8-20, 2022

20 teams will fight it out for millions in prize money and Sledge’s Hammer

No live audience planned for Six Invitational 2022, but could still be a possibility

Now one of esports’ premier events, the Six Invitational 2022 is returning to Montreal after a change of scenery in 2021.

The top 20 Rainbow Six teams will collide in February to duke it out over millions in prize money, as well as Siege’s ultimate trophy in Sledge’s Hammer. We’ve got all the details on Six Invitational 2022 right here, including streams, the format and schedule, and all the qualified teams.

Six Invitational 2022: stream

The Six Invitational 2022 will be streamed across Rainbow Six’s two primary esports channels ⁠— Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo. We have embedded both streams below for your convenience.

Miss the action? Catch up with VODs on the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channel.

Rainbow Six channel

Rainbow Six Bravo channel

Six Invitational 2022: format & schedule

The Six Invitational 2022 will kick off on February 8, 2022 and run for nearly two weeks, all the way through to February 20’s grand final.

The exact format of the Six Invitational is yet to be confirmed. However, with 20 teams expected ⁠— like last year’s edition before Wildcard and Virtus.pro were forced to abandon ⁠— it’s likely teams will be split into two groups of 10, with the top 16 teams making it out to the playoffs.

Six Invitational 2022: All qualified teams

20 teams will qualify for the Six Invitational 2022 through a mix of global points obtained across 2021, as well as regional qualifiers for the final few spots.

The top 16 have already been decided: Major winners FaZe Clan and Team oNe were shoo-ins, along with top European teams like BDS Esport and Natus Vincere and APAC powerhouses DAMWON Gaming.

2020 champions Spacestation Gaming have also managed to qualify, and so too 2021 winners Ninjas in Pyjamas. You can find the full list of teams below.