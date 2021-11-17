 Six Invitational 2022: stream, schedule, teams - Dexerto
Rainbow Six

Six Invitational 2022: stream, schedule, teams

Published: 17/Nov/2021 7:45 Updated: 17/Nov/2021 7:37

by Andrew Amos
Six Invitational stage
Ubisoft

Six Invitational

The Six Invitational 2022 is around the corner, and Rainbow Six’s premier esports event is returning to its spiritual home in Montreal. 20 teams will descend on the Place Bell on February 8 to 20 to fight it out for Sledge’s Hammer, and we’ve got all the details right here.

Now one of esports’ premier events, the Six Invitational 2022 is returning to Montreal after a change of scenery in 2021.

The top 20 Rainbow Six teams will collide in February to duke it out over millions in prize money, as well as Siege’s ultimate trophy in Sledge’s Hammer. We’ve got all the details on Six Invitational 2022 right here, including streams, the format and schedule, and all the qualified teams.

ESL
The Six Invitational has given us plenty of iconic Siege moments in its history.

Six Invitational 2022: stream

The Six Invitational 2022 will be streamed across Rainbow Six’s two primary esports channels ⁠— Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo. We have embedded both streams below for your convenience.

Miss the action? Catch up with VODs on the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channel.

Rainbow Six channel

Rainbow Six Bravo channel

Six Invitational 2022: format & schedule

The Six Invitational 2022 will kick off on February 8, 2022 and run for nearly two weeks, all the way through to February 20’s grand final.

The exact format of the Six Invitational is yet to be confirmed. However, with 20 teams expected ⁠— like last year’s edition before Wildcard and Virtus.pro were forced to abandon ⁠— it’s likely teams will be split into two groups of 10, with the top 16 teams making it out to the playoffs.

Six Invitational 2022: All qualified teams

20 teams will qualify for the Six Invitational 2022 through a mix of global points obtained across 2021, as well as regional qualifiers for the final few spots.

Ninjas in Pyjamas NiP win Six Invitational 2021
Kirill Bashkirov for Ubisoft
2021 champions Ninjas in Pyjamas were one of the first teams to qualify for SI2022.

The top 16 have already been decided: Major winners FaZe Clan and Team oNe were shoo-ins, along with top European teams like BDS Esport and Natus Vincere and APAC powerhouses DAMWON Gaming.

2020 champions Spacestation Gaming have also managed to qualify, and so too 2021 winners Ninjas in Pyjamas. You can find the full list of teams below.

Team Region Players
BDS Esport Europe Shaiiko, Renshiro, RaFaLe, Elemzje, BriD
Natus Vincere Europe Saves, Doki, Blurr, Nathan, Secretly
Rogue Europe AceeZ, Rips, LeonGids, cryn, Prano
Team Empire Europe ShepparD, JoyStiCK, Scyther, Dan, Always
TBD Europe TBD
FaZe Clan LATAM Astro, cameram4n, Bullet1, Cyber, soulz1
FURIA LATAM h1ghs, LENDA, Miracle, Fntzy, R4re
Ninjas in Pyjamas LATAM Kamikaze, Psycho, julio, Muzi, pino
Team Liquid LATAM nesk, resetz, Paluh, psk1, AsK
Team oNe eSports LATAM Lagonis, KDS, Neskin, Alem4o, Levy
TBD LATAM TBD
DarkZero Esports North America Hyper, Ecl9pse, njr, Panbazou, Canadian
Oxygen Esports North America FoxA, LaXInG, VertcL, Yoggah, Kyno
Soniqs North America supr, Gryxr, Yeti, Rexen, kanzen
Spacestation Gaming North America Rampy, Bosco, Fultz, Hotancold, Skys
TBD North America TBD
DAMWON Gaming APAC CATsang, yass, Woogiman, coted, RIN
Elevate APAC Sapper, DCH, Nay..Pew, sprOnigiri, Nerix
SANDBOX Gaming APAC Static, EnvyTaylor, Nova, Harp3r, SyAIL
TBD APAC TBD
