ImperialHal & DarkZero core form new Apex Legends “superteam” under Falcon Esports

A superteam consisting of Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, Rhys “Zer0” Perry, and Noyan “Genburten” Ozkose has been signed under Falcon Esports for the upcoming Split 2.

On May 13, TSM and ImperialHal announced after five years together, Hal would be leaving the team in a detailed goodbye message. The reason for his departure was so he could team up with Zer0 and Genburten.

At the time, Genburten and Zer0 were still signed under DarkZero and it wasn’t clear if the trio would be joining a different org.

On May 28, DarkZero announced both Zer0 and Genburten would be leaving the team after two years, which was immediately followed up by Falcons’ announcement.

“Introducing the ultimate trio, our unstoppable Apex Legends superteam,” Falcons wrote in their announcement post.

The signing of the trio not only marks a new era for North American ALGS as three of the most dominant players in the region team up, but it also marks Falcons’ entry into ALGS.

The pedigree of the team is large, with the trio having a combined four Split Playoffs trophies and three ALGS Championships, with each of the members having one Championship to their names.

Zer0 and Genburten won the 2022 ALGS Championship and the 2023 Split 2 Playoffs together in DarkZero, with Zer0 lifting the 2022 Split 2 Playoffs trophy, while ImperialHal lifted the 2023 ALGS Championship and 2023 Split 1 Playoffs trophies at TSM.

Most recently, Zer0 and Genburten finished second place in the recent Split 1 Playoffs, losing out to REJECT WINNITY, while TSM finished in 17th place.

The trio is slated to play in the regional ALGS Split 2 NA tournament on June 1 to qualify for the Split 2 Playoffs and is also slated to play in the Esports World Cup in July.