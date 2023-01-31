How to watch Rainbow Six Invitational 2023

The Rainbox Six Siege 2023 Invitational is right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

Every year, Ubisoft hosts the annual Six Invitational. The tournament gathers the best teams from around the world, marking the end of the previous year in professional Rainbow Six Siege. 2023’s iteration features 20 teams from four different regions staking their claim for the illustrious title.

Quebec, Canada, was scheduled to host the 2022 Six Invitational, but event restrictions forced the event to be moved to Stockholm, Sweeden. Finally, Canadian fans get a chance to watch the best Rainbow Six talent as the Place Bell, Laval, in Montreal, hosts the 2023 Invitational.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Montreal’s upcoming star-studded event.

Six Invitational stream and schedule

Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege continues to be one of Ubisoft’s flagship products.

The Six Invitational takes place from February 7 through February 19. The tournament will be streamed live on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Event format

From February 7-11, the group stage takes place. Group members all play each other once in a best-out-of-three series. The first-placed team from each group advances to the upper bracket round two of the playoffs.

Second and third-place teams from each group advance to the upper bracket round one of the playoffs.

The Playoffs take place from February 13-19. Playoffs are organized into a double-elimination bracket, and all matches except for the Grand Final are best of three series. The Grand Finals is a best-of-five series.

Article continues after ad

Six Invitational Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D W7M Esports Wolves Esports Astralis M80 Koi Team Liquid Cyclops Athlete Gaming Heroic G2 Esports Soniqs Oxygen Esports Darkzero Esports Elevate MNM Gaming Teams BDS Faze Clan Spacestation Gaming Dire Wolves Los One Team Secret

We will keep you updated as the Six Invitational proceeds.