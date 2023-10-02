DarkZero Apex bench player after dismal ALGS Championship 2023 run

DarkZero Esports have announced the benching of Brody ‘Xynew’ Geissler about a month after the organization’s disastrous 2023 ALGS Championship run.

DarkZero Esports have made its first roster move since the team’s disastrous run at the 2023 ALGS Championship. This will be the team’s third roster move in its short history in the esport.

The organization joined Apex esports in 2022 and signed the team that went on to win the 2022 ALGS Championship. The team continued that success into 2023 as DarkZero recorded a top 15 placement at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs and won the Split 2 Playoffs. Despite a great run of form during the early stages of the World Championship, DarkZero failed to make the cut for the event’s finals, losing out in the bracket stage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the Apex Legends off-season in full swing, the team has decided to change its lineup ahead of the 2024 ALGS season.

DarkZero Esports announce changes to its Apex Legends lineup

On October 1, DarkZero announced that Xynew has moved from the active roster to restricted free agency, meaning he will be sitting on the bench for the team while looking for other opportunities.

“He and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, believing it’s the best step forward for both parties as we approach this next year of ALGS,” DarkZero said in the announcement.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On social media, Xynew has made it clear that the decision was mutual, and has asked fans to not “sh** talk” his former teammates.

Article continues after ad

Xynew joined DarkZero mid-ALGS season on May 7 as the team was looking to replace Rick ‘Sharky’ Wirth. The team previously tried playing with former Sentinels player Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy for a time, but that signing only lasted about a month before Xynew was brought in.

The teenager’s first big test with the team came at the Split 2 Playoffs, where DarkZero managed to win the tournament and take home $300,000 in prize money. DZ player Rhys ‘Zer0’ Perry won the MVP award for that tournament as well.

Article continues after ad

DarkZero will now join many other organizations looking for players to join its roster as the Apex Legends off-season continues.